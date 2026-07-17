Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Judicial orders make IEBC toothless bulldog

By Juliet Omelo | Jul. 17, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon addresses the Press on the Ol Kalou by-election in Nairobi, July 14, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission's (IEBC) decision to sanction two politicians over alleged electoral offences during the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election has opened a fresh legal and political debate, raising questions about whether the electoral agency can effectively enforce campaign laws as Kenya heads towards the 2027 General Election.

The commission fined Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria Sh2.5 million for alleged voter bribery and Nyandarua Woman Representative Wanjiku Muhia Sh1.5 million for allegedly making inflammatory remarks during campaigns leading to the mini-poll.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Ol Kalou By-election IEBC Electoral Offences Judiciary
.

Latest Stories

MCAs boycott CS Murkomen event in Trans Nzoia
MCAs boycott CS Murkomen event in Trans Nzoia
Politics
By Osinde Obare
1 hr ago
High Court shatters Ruto's Sh11.5b railway project, orders fresh tender
National
By Nancy Gitonga
1 hr ago
From war to fear: Children seeking asylum still at risks at Kakuma refugees camp
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

How DCP guarded the vote
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
How DCP guarded the vote
DCP win a manifestation of what awaits Ruto in 2027
By Josphat Thiong'o 1 hr ago
DCP win a manifestation of what awaits Ruto in 2027
Of Kikuyu's songs impact, Ruto's response after Ol Kalou polls and trending Standard headline
By James Wanzala 1 hr ago
Of Kikuyu's songs impact, Ruto's response after Ol Kalou polls and trending Standard headline
Forget Ol kalou loss and focus on development, Ruto tells leaders
By Prestone Murunga 1 hr ago
Forget Ol kalou loss and focus on development, Ruto tells leaders
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved