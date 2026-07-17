Judicial orders make IEBC toothless bulldog

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission's (IEBC) decision to sanction two politicians over alleged electoral offences during the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election has opened a fresh legal and political debate, raising questions about whether the electoral agency can effectively enforce campaign laws as Kenya heads towards the 2027 General Election.
The commission fined Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria Sh2.5 million for alleged voter bribery and Nyandarua Woman Representative Wanjiku Muhia Sh1.5 million for allegedly making inflammatory remarks during campaigns leading to the mini-poll.
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