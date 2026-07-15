'It starts from the top': Advocate blames Ruto for culture of lawlessness

Audio By Vocalize

Advocate Macharia Njeru on Spice FM on Wednesday, July 15. [Screengrab]

Senior Advocate Macharia Njeru has accused President William Ruto of setting a tone of lawlessness for the rest of government, saying Kenya's leadership lacks the political will to uphold the rule of law.

Speaking during an interview on Spice FM on Wednesday, July 15, Njeru said obeying the law is not the problem, leadership simply has no intention of doing so.

"It starts from the top, that is the President. When you have a President overseeing a country where breaking the law has become the order of the day, that becomes the cue that has been set even for those below him," he explained.

Njeru noted that institutions meant to promote accountability have gradually lost their independence after being "swallowed by the Executive," leaving them unable to carry out their constitutional mandate.

He cited a recent Public Service Commission (PSC) audit on irregular recruitment, which he said found qualified applicants locked out while jobs went to people who had either not applied or lacked the required qualifications.

"This is an office that is supposed to oversee other government institutions, yet it is at the forefront of breaking the law itself. If they can break the law, what do you expect from other institutions?" he posed.

Njeru also questioned the independence of the National Police Service (NPS), pointing to what he called selective enforcement amid rising attacks by armed and hooded individuals.

"The National Police Service is supposed to be independent, but we are seeing people moving around attacking others in hooded sweaters, then later statements are issued saying goons will not be allowed to operate," he observed.

He added that despite mounting reports of such attacks, little action has followed against those responsible.

"Goons are everywhere and no action has been taken. It has become the order of the day despite having institutions whose responsibility is to guarantee the safety and security of the country, including the Ministry of Interior," he remarked.

Njeru further criticised what he termed growing involvement by constitutional office holders in partisan politics, arguing that such conduct undermines the law and erodes public confidence in state institutions.

He warned Kenya risks a complete breakdown of law and order if accountability is not restored before the 2027 General Election.

"We are a country on a downward spiral. If urgent action is not taken by 2027, we will have no country to speak about. Unless and until we are able to hold people to account, there is no hope for us," he cautioned.

"If there is one thing a government must guarantee its citizens, it is safety and security. A government that cannot ensure this has no business being in office," he added.

He challenged professional bodies to hold their own members accountable for breaking the law.

"The Law Society of Kenya, for example, should not hesitate to take action against its own members when they break the law. We should not be afraid of holding our peers and the Executive accountable," he said.

Njeru raised concern over the deployment of state resources during the Ol Kalou by-election, set for Thursday, July 16, saying the scale of government involvement, allegations of voter bribery, intimidation and insecurity undermine democracy.

He argued that the same resources deployed during campaigns should serve Kenyans throughout the year.

He reminded Kenyans of their constitutional duty to elect leaders of integrity, noting that voters often hand power to people with questionable governance records, only to suffer the consequences later.

As Kenya heads towards the 2027 General Election, Njeru called on competent and ethical leaders to seek elective office.

"If we do not have better candidates, many people will choose not to vote because they lack a worthy option, yet they will still bear the consequences of bad governance," he added.