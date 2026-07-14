IEBC warns against political interference, intimidation ahead of Ol Kalou by-election

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IEBC warns against the use of mobile phones within polling stations during the Ol Kalou by-electios. [Jonah Onyango, Standard

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has warned politicians against interfering with polling station operations during the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, saying only accredited party agents will be allowed inside polling stations.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 14, ahead of the by-election, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said security agencies have been directed to take action against anyone flouting the rules.

"We will not allow anybody, whether it's a senior politician or a leader in this country who has not been cleared and accredited by IEBC to come with their security or their supporters to try and disturb the peace at the polling station or even overrun the polling station," Ethekon said.

"We have asked the National Police Service and all security agencies to help us deal with this phenomenon of super agents who are mainly some of the senior politicians in this country."

The commission said each candidate or political party will be allowed one accredited agent at every polling station and one chief agent at the constituency tallying centre.

"And our office gives them accreditation badges. So, anybody who does not possess an accreditation badge should not be seen roaming around our polling station. The police, the security will take action and our officials will take action," Ethekon said.

The warning follows incidents reported during recent by-elections in Mbeere North, Malava, Kasipul, Magarini and Banissa, where the commission said unauthorised individuals attempted to interfere with polling station operations.

According to Ethekon, for Ol Kalou, no unauthorised individuals, including senior political leaders, will be allowed to roam around polling stations or disrupt the voting process.

The commission also raised concern over reports of gangs being mobilised to intimidate voters and disrupt campaigns in the constituency.

"We've seen situations where, in some cases, goons are present in our electoral areas, are mobilised to intimidate and disrupt the peaceful campaigns and the peaceful business of the people in those affected electoral areas. Ol Kalou has not been spared either," Ethekon said.

He urged political parties, candidates and their supporters to refrain from acts of violence and comply with the Electoral Code of Conduct to ensure a peaceful poll.

"We wish to call upon all those people, political parties, the candidates themselves and their political supporters to refrain from any acts that will constitute violence and breach of the Electoral Code of Conduct because we want this election in Ol Kalou to be the most peaceful and the most successful."

The commission says it has completed preparations for the by-election, with all election officials trained, voters' register certified and displayed at polling stations for public inspection.

The by-election is scheduled for Thursday, July 16, with polling stations set to open at 6 a.m. and close at 5 p.m., with only voters who are in the queue by the closing time allowed to cast their ballots.