Officers face probe over alleged theft of Congolese trader's Sh21m

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Four officers at Kamkunji Police Station are under investigation for allegedly stealing Sh21 million belonging to a Congolese national.

The officers allegedly exchanged Feston Mwamba’s genuine notes with fake ones, then arrested him for carrying counterfeit $162,363 currency.

The swapping reportedly occurred at Buscar East Africa Limited booking office along Charles Rubia Road where he had gone to collect the money, which had been delivered from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as a parcel.

Officers investigating the matter say the Congolese acts as an agent for traders back home who sent him money with lists of goods to be purchased.

The money is usually sent from DRC in US dollars, and after making the acquisition, Mwamba delivers the consignments to his client through Buscar coaches. This has been the routine for a long time.

And on June 13, the Congolese never suspected anything would go wrong. He went to the Buscar booking offices to pick money sent from DRC as usual. It was while in the process of leaving after picking the parcel containing the money when four men who identified themselves as police officers stopped him, demanding to scrutinise the small bag he was carrying.

Mwamba claims the officers swapped the bag with a similar one, and told him it contained fake money in US dollars. The man was arrested and taken to Kakumkuji Police Station where he was detained before being released later.

Kamkunji OCS Kiptoo Lagat gave a different version, insisting the man is under investigation after being found with fake currency.

“He was found with fake money, detectives are probing the issue,” said the police commander.

However, Mwamba who says he is living in fear, maintained his innocence, saying he has never come into the possession of fake currency as alluded by police.

“I don’t know how systems work here in Kenya, but they took my money that’s what I can say. I am waiting for the outcome of the investigations,” said the man who also reported the matter to the DRC embassy in Nairobi that acknowledged receiving his complaint.

A senior officer told The Standard the probe is complete, and they are waiting for further instructions after forwarding file to their superiors.

“It is clear from CCTv footage, the four officers stole the money. They took his bag then pulled another one, which they handed over to him before accusing him of being in possession of fake US Dollars equivalent to 21 million shillings,” said the officer.