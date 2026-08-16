Vision 2060 or fantasy? The hard truth behind Ruto's first world dream

President William Ruto during the national conversation on Beyond Vision 2030. [PCS]

The First World is more than steel, concrete and mortar. It is an entire way of life, a philosophical and material cultural universe. The philosophy comes first, the material follows. Those who desire a share in that world will begin by understanding and embracing its philosophical culture. That is to say, its mores and values, and the entirety of its critical self-evaluation, self-esteem, and social responsibility and accountability. Its ability to frown at some things and to embrace others.

Those who want the material culture without the philosophical culture mistake desire for reality. They hallucinate. Over the past four years, Kenya can be said to have been hallucinating.