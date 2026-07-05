DCI summons MP Zaheer Jhanda as four more arrested over Kisii chaos

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Violent attack on a political convoy along the Kisii-Keroka Road in Keumbu, Kisii County on July 3, 2026. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

The National Police Service (NPS) has arrested four more suspects in connection with the violent attack on a political convoy along the Kisii-Keroka Road in Keumbu, Kisii County, bringing the total number of people in custody to seven as investigations into the incident gather pace.

The latest arrests follow the earlier apprehension of three suspects shortly after the Friday, July 3 attack, which was captured on video and widely circulated on social media, prompting a swift response from detectives.

In a statement, police said the latest operation was conducted by officers from Keumbu Police Station and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based in Kisii Central.

"The operation, led by the OCS Keumbu and DCI Kisii Central, has resulted in the successful arrest of four additional suspects, bringing the total number of arrests to seven. Furthermore, Zaheer Jhanda, MP for Nyaribari Chache, has this morning been summoned to appear before the Kisii County DCI office in connection with the ongoing investigations," the NPS said.

Investigators are continuing to analyse video footage from the scene while pursuing additional leads to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attack and identify other individuals who may have participated in the violence.

The NPS strongly condemned the incident, describing political intolerance as a threat to public order and democratic freedoms.

"The NPS strongly condemns the events depicted. Political intolerance, in whatever form, is unacceptable and will be rigorously pursued through the criminal justice system," the Service said.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has directed the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) to conduct an independent assessment of the incident, including determining whether any operational lapses by security officers contributed to the violence.