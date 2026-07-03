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Mudavadi on mission for better working conditions for Kenyans in Saudi Arabia

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Jul. 3, 2026
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 Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. [File, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has embarked on an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

The visit will see him engage on talks aimed at strengthening labour rights and improving working conditions for Kenyans employed in the Gulf nation.

The discussions will focus on enhancing labour standards, strengthening the protection of workers' rights, improving dispute resolution mechanisms, promoting ethical recruitment practices, and fostering closer cooperation in safeguarding the dignity and welfare of Kenyan nationals.

According to the Ministry, Saudi Arabia hosts more than 300,000 Kenyans, whose rights and welfare will be at the center of the engagements.

The visit to Riyadh, between July 3-5, also seeks to strengthen the long-standing bilateral relations between the two nations while expanding economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Mudavadi is expected to explore ways of increasing bilateral trade and attracting more Saudi investment into Kenya.

In a statement, Director of Press Service in the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, Jacob Ng'etich, said Kenya will also push for increased market access for its key exports.

"Kenya will seek to enhance market access for its premium exports, including tea, cut flowers, fresh fruits, vegetables and other horticultural produce, while exploring opportunities to diversify exports to the Saudi market," he said.

The two countries are also expected to explore new areas of cooperation aimed at accelerating economic growth.

These include agriculture and food security, renewable energy, infrastructure development, tourism, health, education and skills development, the digital economy, logistics, aviation, maritime cooperation, manufacturing and value addition, as well as climate resilience and sustainable development. 

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has embarked on an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

The visit will see him engage on talks aimed at strengthening labour rights and improving working conditions for Kenyans employed in the Gulf nation.

The discussions will focus on enhancing labour standards, strengthening the protection of workers' rights, improving dispute resolution mechanisms, promoting ethical recruitment practices, and fostering closer cooperation in safeguarding the dignity and welfare of Kenyan nationals.

According to the Ministry, Saudi Arabia hosts more than 300,000 Kenyans, whose rights and welfare will be at the center of the engagements.

The visit to Riyadh, between July 3-5, also seeks to strengthen the long-standing bilateral relations between the two nations while expanding economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Mudavadi is expected to explore ways of increasing bilateral trade and attracting more Saudi investment into Kenya.

In a statement, Director of Press Service in the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, Jacob Ng'etich, said Kenya will also push for increased market access for its key exports.

"Kenya will seek to enhance market access for its premium exports, including tea, cut flowers, fresh fruits, vegetables and other horticultural produce, while exploring opportunities to diversify exports to the Saudi market," he said.

The two countries are also expected to explore new areas of cooperation aimed at accelerating economic growth.

These include agriculture and food security, renewable energy, infrastructure development, tourism, health, education and skills development, the digital economy, logistics, aviation, maritime cooperation, manufacturing and value addition, as well as climate resilience and sustainable development.

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Related Topics

Labour Rights Labour Migration Saudi Arabia
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