151 Kenyans evacuated from South Africa

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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during a past interview. [File, Standard]

The government has intensified efforts to assist citizens affected by recent unrest in South Africa. The government announced that 151 Kenyans have already been evacuated while dozens more are expected back home.

In a statement issued on July 2, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi said the government, through the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria, has been providing emergency support to distressed Kenyans caught up in the violence.

"As of 2 July 2026, a total of 240 Kenyan nationals requiring assistance have registered with the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria," Mudavadi said.

He noted that the mission has established temporary safe havens for affected citizens, providing hotel accommodation, food, essential relief supplies and specialised support for vulnerable people, including infants.

According to the statement, 151 Kenyans have already been flown back home. On June 30, three groups arrived on Kenya Airways flights, with 61 passengers landing at 5.00 pm, another 26 at 6.00 pm, and 17 at 10.00 pm. A further 47 evacuees arrived on July 1 at 10.00 pm.

Mudavadi added that another group of 55 Kenyans was expected to arrive in Nairobi later on Thursday, bringing the number of those safely returned home even higher.

The evacuations follow renewed unrest in parts of South Africa, prompting Kenyan authorities to activate emergency response measures through the country's diplomatic mission in Pretoria.

South Africa hosts one of the largest Kenyan communities on the continent, with an estimated 27,000 Kenyans living, studying and working in the country. Many are employed in education, healthcare, business, technology and other professional sectors.

Despite the recent violence, the Kenyan government expressed confidence in South African authorities' continued commitment to protecting all people within their jurisdiction.

"The escalation of hostile acts can be unfortunate. Kenya expresses confidence in the continued protection of its nationals, alongside all other persons under South Africa's jurisdiction," Mudavadi said.

He added that the majority of Kenyans residing in South Africa continue to make meaningful contributions to the prosperity of both countries.

The government also appealed to Kenyans living abroad to comply with the laws of their host countries.

"The Government of Kenya urges Kenyans in the Diaspora to respect the laws of the host countries and ensure their immigration status remains valid and up to date," the statement said.

Mudavadi further thanked the South African government for supporting the evacuation efforts and safeguarding Kenyan nationals during the crisis.

"The Government of Kenya expresses its appreciation to the Government of South Africa for the continued support. Kenya values the longstanding friendship and cooperation with the Republic of South Africa and remains committed to further strengthening this enduring partnership for the mutual benefit of our people," he said.