Agency unveils plan to boost water security

Audio By Vocalize

NWHSA CEO Julius Mugun inspects a borehole drilling project in Kalkyuat, Njoro Constituency, Nakuru County. [Silas Nyamweya, Standard]

The National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority (NWHSA) has unveiled an ambitious roadmap for the 2026/2027 financial year, with a focus on completing flagship dam projects, expanding water harvesting programmes and strengthening institutional accountability to improve water security across Kenya.

Speaking to staff ahead of the new financial year, NWHSA Chief Executive Officer Julius Mugun said the Authority would build on gains made during the 2025/2026 financial year while positioning itself as a high-performing institution capable of delivering sustainable water infrastructure.

"Together, let us deliver lasting impact for the people of Kenya. History will judge us not by the meetings we held or the reports we wrote, but by the lives we improved through secure, sustainable and accessible water," Mugun said.

The CEO said the Authority continued implementing its statutory mandate despite operating under limited resources.

Among the key achievements was the construction of the Siyoi-Muruny Water Project and Umaa Dam, alongside 76 water supply projects comprising weirs, small earth dams, boreholes and associated water supply systems.

Mugun noted that the projects harvested and stored a cumulative 1,196 million litres of water, providing reliable water access to more than 115,000 people while supporting irrigation on over 12,000 acres to boost food production and household incomes.

The Authority also rehabilitated water storage facilities, including small dams, water pans, boreholes and weirs, restoring an additional 300,000, 000 litresof storage capacity.

The rehabilitation programme has benefited more than 125,000 people and an estimated 500,000 livestock by improving access to water in previously underserved areas.

Mugun revealed that flood control interventions in Budalang'i, River Kuja and West Kano had protected more than 500,000 residents from flooding while reclaiming about 1,000 acres of land for productive use.

The Authority also advanced feasibility studies and engineering designs for projects scheduled for implementation in the 2026/2027 financial year and established a committee to operationalise bulk water supply as part of efforts to generate additional revenue fromthe sale of water.

Beyond infrastructure, Mugun said the Authority had strengthened its governance and operational systems through improved accountability measures, digitisation and stronger engagement with stakeholders.

He cited the rollout of an online memo system to support paperless communication, enhanced public participation during environmental impact assessments and closer collaboration with county governments and development partners.

The initiatives, he said, have also improved compliance with government policies while supporting national priorities such as climate adaptation, food security, universal water access and job creation.

The CEO said investing in staff remained one of the Authority's greatest achievements during the year.

He noted that management had prioritised staff welfare through training, equitable distribution of opportunities and improved human resource systems.

The Authority has also secured approvals from the Public Service Commission and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission for key human resource instruments aimed at improving staff welfare, career progression and employee motivation.

Mugun added that the institution had enhanced its corporate image through the facelift of its headquarters, improved branding and installation of illuminated corporate signage.

The NWHSA Chief Executive said the Authority will prioritise the completion of the Siyoi-Muruny and Umaa dam projects, which are expected to inject an additional 10 million cubic metres, equivalent to 10 billion litres, of water into the country's storage capacity.

NWHSA also plans to commence new strategic dam projects expected to add another two million cubic metres of storage and extend water access to more than 270,000 people.

Other priorities include expanding water harvesting programmes, implementing climate resilience initiatives and developing an in-house digital project management system to improve monitoring of projects.

The Authority intends to leverage the National Infrastructure Fund to finance strategic water infrastructure projects through bulk water licensing.

Mugun was optimistic that leasing large dam assets will help finance future water projects and eventually enable the Authority to sustainably fund its operations while supporting the development of transformational dams, colonial dam rehabilitation and bulk water systems.

As part of wider institutional reforms, Mugun announced that the Authority will progressively introduce biometric attendance integrated with payroll.

He said the system is intended to promote discipline, improve punctuality and strengthen transparency and accountability in attendance management.

Attendance records, he noted, will increasingly form part of payroll validation in accordance with employment laws, approved human resource policies and due process.

Mugun challenged employees to embrace professionalism, integrity, teamwork and innovation, saying every member of staff must become a solution provider committed to delivering results.

"As we enter FY 2026/2027, let us move forward with renewed energy and shared purpose. Together, we will build a stronger National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority, a more water-secure Kenya and a more prosperous nation for generations to come," he said.