Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Activist Lichuma found alive after alleged abduction

By Mike Kihaki | Jun. 29, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Activists defies arrest along parliament road after laying flowers in memory of the fallen Gen-Z victims. June 25, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Mathare social justice activist Davis Lichuma has been found alive after missing for more than three days.

According to the Social Justice Centres Working Group, Lichuma was discovered in critical condition on Sunday night after allegedly being dumped at the hospital before he was transferred to Nairobi Women's Hospital for specialised treatment.

Witnesses who found him said he appeared disoriented and bore visible signs of torture.

"He looked like he was tortured and looked so confused. I tried talking to him, but he could not respond," one witness said.

The organisation said Lichuma had endured severe torture during the period he was missing and described the incident as further evidence of what it termed a growing trend of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial abuses.

"We will not accept silence, cover-ups or excuses. An injury to one is an injury to all," the group said in a statement, demanding an independent investigation into his disappearance and prosecution of those responsible.

The activists also questioned who allegedly abducted Lichuma, where he had been held, who ordered his torture and why he was abandoned outside the hospital.

Lichuma disappeared on June 25 during commemorations marking the second anniversary of the 2024 Gen Z protests. He was among seven activists reportedly picked up near Parliament by people alleged to be police officers before being taken to an undisclosed location.

The other six activists resurfaced on Saturday after they were allegedly dumped along Lang'ata Road with injuries.

They included Frederick Odhiambo, Collins Otieno, Elijah Alam, Michael Ngige and Muteti Mulinge, all of whom said they had been beaten before being abandoned and later taken to hospital for treatment.

Lichuma was reportedly unable to explain where he had been during the days he was missing because of his condition.

The case had sparked nationwide concern, with civil society groups issuing the government a 24-hour ultimatum on Sunday to produce him or face fresh street demonstrations.

The National Police Service (NPS), which had earlier confirmed receiving a missing person's report lodged at Central Police Station, said it was investigating the matter.

Police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the Service takes allegations of enforced disappearances and torture seriously and remains committed to accountability and transparency.

"The National Police Service remains fully dedicated to professional policing that serves and protects all Kenyans. We uphold the constitutional rights of every person and strictly follow all legal procedures in our operations," the statement said.

The police urged anyone with information regarding enforced disappearances, torture or other human rights violations to report the matter to the nearest police station to facilitate investigations.

The Service denied involvement in the recent wave of alleged abductions, saying all reports will be investigated professionally, impartially and expeditiously.

Meanwhile, while alleging that Lichuma was abducted, tortured and later abandoned outside Kenyatta National Hospital, rights groups say several activists remain unaccounted for, including Macmillan Kiarie, Abdulaziz Buda and Michael Oloo.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Activist Davis Lichuma Abduction Goonism Poor Governance
.

Latest Stories

Kenya must refuse to receive rejected EU asylum seekers
Kenya must refuse to receive rejected EU asylum seekers
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
2 hrs ago
Kenya's press laws a colonial relic that should be done away with
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
2 hrs ago
Ruto's tiff with 'Standard' and the old story of a naked king
Opinion
By Javan Kilele
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mr President, why? Fresh abductions raise alarm over State repression
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Mr President, why? Fresh abductions raise alarm over State repression
Gen Z protester Davis Lichuma found ill after alleged abduction
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Gen Z protester Davis Lichuma found ill after alleged abduction
How KeNHA pressed on with Sh3b project despite forgery claims
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
How KeNHA pressed on with Sh3b project despite forgery claims
Detectives linked to attempted abduction of Standard Editor
By Standard Reporter 2 hrs ago
Detectives linked to attempted abduction of Standard Editor
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved