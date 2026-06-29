Activist Lichuma found alive after alleged abduction

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Activists defies arrest along parliament road after laying flowers in memory of the fallen Gen-Z victims. June 25, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Mathare social justice activist Davis Lichuma has been found alive after missing for more than three days.

According to the Social Justice Centres Working Group, Lichuma was discovered in critical condition on Sunday night after allegedly being dumped at the hospital before he was transferred to Nairobi Women's Hospital for specialised treatment.

Witnesses who found him said he appeared disoriented and bore visible signs of torture.

"He looked like he was tortured and looked so confused. I tried talking to him, but he could not respond," one witness said.

The organisation said Lichuma had endured severe torture during the period he was missing and described the incident as further evidence of what it termed a growing trend of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial abuses.

"We will not accept silence, cover-ups or excuses. An injury to one is an injury to all," the group said in a statement, demanding an independent investigation into his disappearance and prosecution of those responsible.

The activists also questioned who allegedly abducted Lichuma, where he had been held, who ordered his torture and why he was abandoned outside the hospital.

Lichuma disappeared on June 25 during commemorations marking the second anniversary of the 2024 Gen Z protests. He was among seven activists reportedly picked up near Parliament by people alleged to be police officers before being taken to an undisclosed location.

The other six activists resurfaced on Saturday after they were allegedly dumped along Lang'ata Road with injuries.

They included Frederick Odhiambo, Collins Otieno, Elijah Alam, Michael Ngige and Muteti Mulinge, all of whom said they had been beaten before being abandoned and later taken to hospital for treatment.

Lichuma was reportedly unable to explain where he had been during the days he was missing because of his condition.

The case had sparked nationwide concern, with civil society groups issuing the government a 24-hour ultimatum on Sunday to produce him or face fresh street demonstrations.

The National Police Service (NPS), which had earlier confirmed receiving a missing person's report lodged at Central Police Station, said it was investigating the matter.

Police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the Service takes allegations of enforced disappearances and torture seriously and remains committed to accountability and transparency.

"The National Police Service remains fully dedicated to professional policing that serves and protects all Kenyans. We uphold the constitutional rights of every person and strictly follow all legal procedures in our operations," the statement said.

The police urged anyone with information regarding enforced disappearances, torture or other human rights violations to report the matter to the nearest police station to facilitate investigations.

The Service denied involvement in the recent wave of alleged abductions, saying all reports will be investigated professionally, impartially and expeditiously.

Meanwhile, while alleging that Lichuma was abducted, tortured and later abandoned outside Kenyatta National Hospital, rights groups say several activists remain unaccounted for, including Macmillan Kiarie, Abdulaziz Buda and Michael Oloo.