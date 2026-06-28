PS Imbunya's 100 days with reforms in Public Service

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Public Service Principal Secretary Dr Jane Imbunya during Africa Public Service Day on June 21, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Public Service and Human Capital Development Principal Secretary Dr. Jane Kere Imbunya has marked her first 100 days in office.

Several raft of reforms aimed at improving service delivery, enhancing accountability and expanding opportunities for public servants and young Kenyans.

Since assuming office, the PS says her focus has been on strengthening institutions, embracing technology and ensuring that public service remains responsive to citizens' needs.

Among her key achievements is the stabilization of the government payroll system, a move she says has enhanced accountability and prevented the loss of approximately Sh6.2 billion in public funds through irregular payments.

"We have stabilized the government payroll and enhanced accountability, averting wastage of about Sh6.2 billion. Protecting public resources remains one of our top priorities," she said.

Dr. Imbunya has also prioritized capacity building for public servants by securing more than Sh1.5 billion worth of scholarships through partnerships with countries including France, Australia, Cyprus and Azerbaijan.

The scholarships will enable government employees to pursue specialized training and further studies.

Recognizing the growing importance of technology in governance, she oversaw the establishment of three fully equipped Artificial Intelligence laboratories at the Kenya School of Government, alongside the development of seven AI training modules targeting public servants from Kenya and across the region.

"We want to prepare our workforce for the future. The AI laboratories and training programmes will equip public servants with the skills required to compete globally and deliver efficient government services," she said.

To ensure training is tailored to actual needs, the ministry has also launched a nationwide Training Needs Assessment covering ministries, state agencies and county governments to identify existing skills gaps and develop a uniform framework for capacity development.

On employee welfare, the ministry has promulgated two new policies on counselling and wellness, enabling government officers and their immediate dependents to access treatment for alcohol and drug addiction through government-supported rehabilitation programmes.

The PS also announced that financing arrangements under the Social Health Authority (SHA) have been streamlined, allowing all pending bills owed to the authority to be settled.

At Huduma Kenya, Dr. Imbunya has expanded government services offered at Huduma Centres from 53 to 93, operationalized 13 new centres and initiated construction of five more, including facilities in Shaviringa and Ikolomani.

She further revealed that the government will establish National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) desks in all Huduma Centres ahead of the 2027 General Election to help curb hate speech and promote national cohesion.

"We are opening NCIC desks in all Huduma Centres to curb hate speech as we near the elections," she said.

Her tenure has also seen the Huduma workforce increase from 15,000 to 16,100 employees. In her home county of Vihiga, she has mobilized resources for the construction of a Huduma Centre in Hamisi, facilitated permanent and pensionable government employment for more than 30 young people and supported the recruitment of another 150 into the National Youth Service (NYS).

Before her appointment as Principal Secretary, Dr. Imbunya built a distinguished career in public administration and governance, education bringing extensive experience in public sector management. She says her administration will continue focusing on innovation, accountability and efficient service delivery as it works toward building a modern, citizen-centred public service.