Dead or evolving? Inside Kenya's unfinished Gen Z revolution

Two years after Gen Z brought Kenya to a standstill and forced President William Ruto to withdraw the Finance Bill and dismiss his Cabinet, a question continues to dominate political debate: where did the country's most influential youth-led movement go?
The young Kenyans who flooded the streets in June 2024, defying tear gas, bullets and batons in a leaderful campaign against corruption, economic hardship and poor governance, were largely absent during this year's anniversary commemorations.
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