Dead or evolving? Inside Kenya's unfinished Gen Z revolution

Security personnel in Nyeri remained idle for the most part of the day, as the country marked the second Gen Z protest anniversary on June 25, 2026. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Two years after Gen Z brought Kenya to a standstill and forced President William Ruto to withdraw the Finance Bill and dismiss his Cabinet, a question continues to dominate political debate: where did the country's most influential youth-led movement go?

The young Kenyans who flooded the streets in June 2024, defying tear gas, bullets and batons in a leaderful campaign against corruption, economic hardship and poor governance, were largely absent during this year's anniversary commemorations.