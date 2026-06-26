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Of bullets, blood and rage: The tax revolt that changed Kenya

By Mike Kihaki | Jun. 26, 2026

In June 2024, a generation that had long been perceived as apathetic - distracted by social media and disconnected from traditional politics- altered the course of Kenya’s history.

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