Mutua denies involvement in recruitment of Kenyans into Russia's war

Labour CS Alfred Mutua posted on his X handle a picture of men dressed in white T-shirts surrounding him.

The government of Kenya has not sent anyone to fight for Russia in Ukraine, was the matter-of-fact response from Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua to questions about his name doing the rounds on social media and in international online publications regarding illegal recruitment for Russia’s army in the country.

“All the people who went to Russia on my program were received personally by Kenya’s ambassador to Russia, Peter Mathuki, who personally talked to them, prepared them for their employment in the new country, and he visits them occasionally at their workplaces. Some of them are in communication with me”