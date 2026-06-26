Parliament summons CS Wahome as housing projects stall nationwide

Parliament has directed Lands and Housing Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome to appear for a Speaker’s Kamukunji next Thursday to respond to questions on stalled projects across the country, including the Affordable Housing Programme, a flagship undertaking of the Kenya Kwanza administration.
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