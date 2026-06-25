LIVE BLOG: Police seal key CBD entry points ahead of anniversary protests

Audio By Vocalize

Commuters board a lorry to work on Outering road as PSVs are grounded on June 25, 2026. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

Police have barricaded key entry points into Nairobi, blocking matatus from accessing the Central Business District, ahead of planned Gen Z anniversary protests.

Long-distance vehicles, including Guardian, have suspended service due to concerns about the protests.

13:44: Police lob teargas along University Way to disperse protesters in Nairobi CBD, as security forces in Githurai engage demonstrators in running battles.

13:40: Police IG Kanja defends roadblocks and barricades mounted across Nairobi, says move intended to keep goons out of CBD and was informed by intelligence reports.

11:47 am: Anti-riot police deployed across parts of Meru town as businesses operate normally, some shops remain closed in Machakos; authorities block Nakuru-Nairobi highway at Chungamali.

11:37 am: Several youths arrested in Kitengela as police move to block Gen Z memorial protests; heavy security deployment and police patrols witnessed.

10:00 am: Security heightened at Parliament buildings as police barricade road with barbed wire, anti-riot and GSU officers deployed ahead of planned June 25 memorial protests.

09:50 am: Businesses closed in Eldoret with heavy police presence reported; traders take precaution in anticipation of June 25 memorial protests.

09:42 am: Human rights and Gen Z activists in Mombasa attend service at ACK Memorial Cathedral ahead of memorial marches marking the second anniversary of anti-government protests

8.50 am: Private motorists heading to the CBD are being screened on Thika Road and in Rongai. A roadblock has been placed at the Outering interchange. Police mount roadblocks on Thika Super Highway near the GSU headquarters intersection of Outering road, on June 25, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

8.47 am: Police barricaded sections of Mombasa Road at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) junction from as early as 4 a.m., causing a major traffic gridlock.

8.30 am - 8.45 am: Most businesses in Kisii and Kakamega remain closed ahead of the Gen Z anniversary protests, with security beefed up as residents keep away from the CBDs.

8.23 am: Police officers are patrolling Mombasa's streets along Moi Avenue.

8.10 am- 8.20 am: Businesses have shut in Nakuru as the city empties ahead of the Gen Z anniversary protests. Heavy police presence has been reported in Kisii, while Kisumu's CBD remains calm with traffic flowing normally.

8.08 am: Police have mounted a roadblock at Allsops on Thika Superhighway, barring vehicles from entering the Nairobi CBD.

7.53 am: Police set up a roadblock at the Nairobi Funeral Home roundabout on Ngong Road, barring public transport vehicles from entering the CBD.

7.02 am: Commuters are seen stranded at the Mirema bus stop in Roysambu, as matatus are blocked.

6.49 am: No vehicles or boda bodas allowed past Maasai Lodge, Rongai.

6.42 am: Commuters resort to lorries and trucks on Outering Road as the preferred mode of travel, as matatus shy off the roads.

6.20 am: Outbound traffic at Githurai on Thika Road is blocked.

6.15 am: Road access blocked at Athi River and Mlolongo. Commuters trek to work.

6.05 am: Public transport vehicles blocked from accessing Lang’ata and Mombasa roads. Scarcity of motorists and PSVs on Hailesellasie avenue in Nairobi and on Mombasa road as police block roads ahead of protests on June 25, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Additional reporting by Jacinta Mutura, Manuel Ntoyai, Allan Ochanda, Collins Oduor.

This is a developing story and is being updated...