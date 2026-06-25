LIVE BLOG: Police seal key CBD entry points ahead of anniversary protests

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Police have barricaded key entry points into Nairobi, blocking matatus from accessing the Central Business District, ahead of planned Gen Z anniversary protests.
Long-distance vehicles, including Guardian, have suspended service due to concerns about the protests.
13:44: Police lob teargas along University Way to disperse protesters in Nairobi CBD, as security forces in Githurai engage demonstrators in running battles.
13:40: Police IG Kanja defends roadblocks and barricades mounted across Nairobi, says move intended to keep goons out of CBD and was informed by intelligence reports.
11:47 am: Anti-riot police deployed across parts of Meru town as businesses operate normally, some shops remain closed in Machakos; authorities block Nakuru-Nairobi highway at Chungamali.
11:37 am: Several youths arrested in Kitengela as police move to block Gen Z memorial protests; heavy security deployment and police patrols witnessed.
10:00 am: Security heightened at Parliament buildings as police barricade road with barbed wire, anti-riot and GSU officers deployed ahead of planned June 25 memorial protests.
09:50 am: Businesses closed in Eldoret with heavy police presence reported; traders take precaution in anticipation of June 25 memorial protests.
09:42 am: Human rights and Gen Z activists in Mombasa attend service at ACK Memorial Cathedral ahead of memorial marches marking the second anniversary of anti-government protests
8.50 am: Private motorists heading to the CBD are being screened on Thika Road and in Rongai. A roadblock has been placed at the Outering interchange.
8.47 am: Police barricaded sections of Mombasa Road at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) junction from as early as 4 a.m., causing a major traffic gridlock.
8.30 am - 8.45 am: Most businesses in Kisii and Kakamega remain closed ahead of the Gen Z anniversary protests, with security beefed up as residents keep away from the CBDs.
8.23 am: Police officers are patrolling Mombasa's streets along Moi Avenue.
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8.10 am- 8.20 am: Businesses have shut in Nakuru as the city empties ahead of the Gen Z anniversary protests. Heavy police presence has been reported in Kisii, while Kisumu's CBD remains calm with traffic flowing normally.
8.08 am: Police have mounted a roadblock at Allsops on Thika Superhighway, barring vehicles from entering the Nairobi CBD.
7.53 am: Police set up a roadblock at the Nairobi Funeral Home roundabout on Ngong Road, barring public transport vehicles from entering the CBD.
7.02 am: Commuters are seen stranded at the Mirema bus stop in Roysambu, as matatus are blocked.
6.49 am: No vehicles or boda bodas allowed past Maasai Lodge, Rongai.
6.42 am: Commuters resort to lorries and trucks on Outering Road as the preferred mode of travel, as matatus shy off the roads.
6.20 am: Outbound traffic at Githurai on Thika Road is blocked.
6.15 am: Road access blocked at Athi River and Mlolongo. Commuters trek to work.
6.05 am: Public transport vehicles blocked from accessing Lang’ata and Mombasa roads.
Additional reporting by Jacinta Mutura, Manuel Ntoyai, Allan Ochanda, Collins Oduor.
This is a developing story and is being updated...