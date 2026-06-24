Activists accuse state of intimidation ahead of Gen Z protests

Audio By Vocalize

ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale. [Screen grab]

Activists and opposition figures have accused the government of deliberately intimidating Kenyans ahead of nationwide commemorations marking two years since the Gen Z-led protests, as security agencies warned they were fully prepared to respond to any unrest.

Speaking on Spice FM on Wednesday, June 24, ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale and political analyst Abbie Zuena joined a broadening chorus of voices defending citizens' constitutional right to assemble on Thursday, June 25 when thousands of young Kenyans are expected to take to the streets.

Zuena accused state officials of pre-emptively framing protesters as criminals before a single demonstration had begun.

"You cannot convince me that the demonisation of young voices is not deliberate. Kenyans have a right to commemorate and express their concerns without being threatened," said Zuena.

Her remarks followed warnings by security officials and government allies about violence and destruction of property, statements activists say are designed to suppress turnout.

Etale, while backing the commemorations, urged participants to stay within the law and carry symbols of peace such as flowers and the national flag.

"The Gen Zs have every reason to commemorate their colleagues who died during the protests. However, this should be done within the confines of the law," noted Etale.

He also proposed that organisers formally petition the government to designate June 25 as a National Day of Remembrance for victims of the 2024 demonstrations, a move that would give the date official standing it currently lacks.

The government has ruled out a public holiday. Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said June 25 would remain a normal working day, while warning that security agencies had heightened surveillance to prevent violence and politically motivated attacks.

Nairobi County Commissioner Simon Osumba said law enforcement was fully prepared, even as police noted they had not received formal notification authorising demonstrations in the capital.

The June 25, 2024 protests, which began as opposition to a Finance Bill proposing sweeping tax increases, escalated into one of Kenya's most dramatic political upheavals, culminating in demonstrators storming Parliament and forcing President William Ruto to withdraw the legislation.

During last year's first anniversary, at least 16 people were killed and more than 400 injured.

Activist Nyanjom Joshua said Thursday's demonstrations would proceed regardless of government pressure.

"Demonstrating is a constitutional right and we will proceed peacefully," noted Joshua.

Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) official Fredrick Ojiro urged participants to avoid confrontations with police, while organisers advised demonstrators to document events using mobile phones and livestreams.