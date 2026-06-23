CRBC signs Sh154b JKIA expansion deal

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Transport CS Davis Chirchir, viation and Aerospace Development PS Teresia Mbaika and CRBC officials led by General Manager Yu Xiaodong during the signing of the deal.

The China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) has won the tender for the expansion of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for Sh154.2 billion.

The announcement was made by Transport CS Davis Chirchir who oversaw the inking of the deal between CRBC officials led by General Manager Yu Xiaodong and Aviation and Aerospace Development PS Teresia Mbaika.

This one of Kenya’s biggest aviation projects with CS Chirchir saying once complete it will increase the airports handling capacity and place it among the best in Africa.

The deal however will not see the construction of a new runway at JKIA, which aviation experts have always said is much needed for airport to compete for the top spot in Africa, having already taken the crown of East Africa’s busiest ariport.

It will see the construction of a new terminal and upgrades and improvements to the current infrastructure.

“Today, I witnessed the signing of the contract for the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Modernisation Project, a major national infrastructure investment valued at Sh154.2 billion,” said Chirchir.

He added that the project will improve JKIA’s safety standards, strengthen Kenya’s claim to be an aviation gateway in Africa and boost operational efficiency in handling passengers and goods.

“The procurement process has been ongoing over the past three months following the completion of the JKIA Master Plan in February 2026,” said Chirchir.

“More than 40 companies participated in the pre-bid conference held in April 2026, which clarified the project expectations and scope of work.”

According to the CS the process was conducted in compliance with compliance laws, regulatory requirements, and bid submissions were evaluated on technical and financial merit.

“As a Ministry, we remain firmly committed to transparency, accountability and strict adherence to all required standards as we deliver world-class aviation infrastructure that will position JKIA as a premier gateway to Africa and drive Kenya's economic growth and competitiveness.”

The inking of the deal comes just five days after the CS came out to deny media reports that controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo was part of the deal and that it cost more than Sh300 billion.

“We wish to clarify that the company referred to in those reports did not participate in this procurement process as a bidder and has not rile, involvement or association whatsoever in this project.”

Chirchir said that with the current deal JKIA passenger capacity will rise from 7.5 million to 12 million with the new terminal handling 10 million passengers annually.

“This will increase the capacity of JKIA form the current 7.5 million passengers per year to 22 million.”