Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

President Ruto assents to Finance Bill, 2026

By Ronald Kipruto | Jun. 23, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto signs a Bill at State House, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has assented to the Finance Bill, 2026, setting in motion the next phase of the government’s fiscal and revenue-raising policies in the 2026/27 Financial Year.

The Bill was passed by Parliament on June 18, 2026, paving way to new tax measures and revenue policies.

The President lauded the budget saying it invests in people and productivity. 

He said the budget is aimed at reducing debt budget.

“This is what a fair tax system looks like, one that protects the vulnerable, rewards enterprise promoters compliance and shares responsibility fairly,” he said on Tuesday. 

The passage of the Bill into law was marked by weeks of heated debate over the government's tax and revenue proposals, with lawmakers scrutinising measures intended to raise additional revenue in the financial year.

The Bill proposed amendments to several tax statutes, including the Income Tax Act, the Value Added Tax Act, the Excise Duty Act, the Tax Procedures Act, and Levies Act, and the Stamp Duty Act. 

The changes are intended to broaden the tax base, strengthen compliance and enhance domestic revenue collection to finance government expenditure. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Finance Bill, 2026 President William Ruto 2026/27 Financial Year Excise Duty Act
.

Latest Stories

Leaders dancing on Gen Z graves with an eye on 2027 and beyond
Leaders dancing on Gen Z graves with an eye on 2027 and beyond
Politics
By Standard Team
1 hr ago
Armed officers escort protesters along the streets
Coast
By Philip Mwakio and Patrick Beja
1 hr ago
Karua's woes in Uganda make a mockery of EAC
Editorial
By Editorial
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Leaders dancing on Gen Z graves with an eye on 2027 and beyond
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Leaders dancing on Gen Z graves with an eye on 2027 and beyond
Total lockdown: Murkomen's 'normal day' meets Nairobi's roadblocks
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Total lockdown: Murkomen's 'normal day' meets Nairobi's roadblocks
Wreaths, barriers mark protest anniversary
By Josphat Thiong’o and Victor Budi 2 hrs ago
Wreaths, barriers mark protest anniversary
355 arrested as security officers accost grieving families
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 2 hrs ago
355 arrested as security officers accost grieving families
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved