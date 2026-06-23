President Ruto assents to Finance Bill, 2026

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President William Ruto signs a Bill at State House, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has assented to the Finance Bill, 2026, setting in motion the next phase of the government’s fiscal and revenue-raising policies in the 2026/27 Financial Year.

The Bill was passed by Parliament on June 18, 2026, paving way to new tax measures and revenue policies.

The President lauded the budget saying it invests in people and productivity.

He said the budget is aimed at reducing debt budget.

“This is what a fair tax system looks like, one that protects the vulnerable, rewards enterprise promoters compliance and shares responsibility fairly,” he said on Tuesday.

The passage of the Bill into law was marked by weeks of heated debate over the government's tax and revenue proposals, with lawmakers scrutinising measures intended to raise additional revenue in the financial year.

The Bill proposed amendments to several tax statutes, including the Income Tax Act, the Value Added Tax Act, the Excise Duty Act, the Tax Procedures Act, and Levies Act, and the Stamp Duty Act.

The changes are intended to broaden the tax base, strengthen compliance and enhance domestic revenue collection to finance government expenditure.