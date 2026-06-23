PS Njogu on the spot over incompetence

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Diaspora Affairs PS Roseline Njogu briefs MPs on the welfare of Kenyans in the diaspora caught up in the Middle East conflict. [Courtesy, X]

Members of Parliament have condemned what they termed as persistent delays and an unresponsive State Department for Diaspora Affairs, which they accused of failing to adequately address concerns affecting Kenyans living and working abroad.

In a heated session at the National Assembly, the State Department, led by Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu, found itself on the receiving end of what they termed as failure to respond to parliamentary inquiries on the welfare and safety of Kenyans in the diaspora.

MPs questioned the department’s commitment, with Belgut MP and Chairperson of the Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations, Nelson Koech, stating that they have experienced difficulties in obtaining responses from the Ministry despite several attempts.

Issues emerged after Elgeyo Marakwet Woman Representative Caroline Ng’elechei sought a statement on a case where a lady was killed barely six weeks after leaving Kenya for Australia, in search of opportunities.

“As much as she requests a response, my committee is receiving a lot of frustration with the State Department for Diaspora Affairs,” Koech said.

He said he had personally engaged ministry officials over the previous week and again during the current week, but had been unable to obtain the information sought by legislators.

“I have been unable to reach anyone to get that response. I have been trying, including my clerk, to reach the officer in charge of liaison. Please direct them to take Members’ questions seriously,” he urged the Speaker.

A debate then ensued on the accountability of government agencies to Parliament and the challenges legislators face in obtaining timely responses from Ministries.

Dadaab MP, Farah Maalim, who was presiding over the session, decried limitations imposed by the current constitutional framework, given that Cabinet Secretaries are no longer members of Parliament, as it happened in the past.

Previously, ministers sat in Parliament and could be directly sanctioned for failing to honour commitments made on the floor of the House.

“I think the system we established under this Constitution is a frustration in itself. Whenever they gave an undertaking and failed to perform it, there used to be sanctions from the Chair,” he stated.

Ng’elechei linked the ministry’s alleged inaction to growing concerns surrounding the welfare of Kenyans in the diaspora.

“In the case of this lady, she was killed barely six weeks after leaving Kenya. Remember, this is somebody whose parents sold everything so that she could go to Australia,” she regretted.

She insisted that the plight of Kenyans abroad requires urgent attention, bearing in mind that diaspora remittances continue to play a critical role in sustaining the country’s economy.

She said Parliament must take a firm position against institutions that fail to respond to concerns affecting one of Kenya’s most important economic constituencies.

“Kenyans in the diaspora remit Sh650 billion to the economy of this country every year. Whenever they face challenges abroad, it affects even their families back home,” she uttered.

“The diaspora is helping us. When the relevant ministry does not take the questions of this House seriously, there is a problem, and this House needs to decide on the State Department of Diaspora Affairs,” she added.

The legislator also took issue with what she described as inadequate support from some Kenyan diplomatic missions abroad, alleging that certain ambassadors spend prolonged periods in the country pursuing political interests instead of attending to their diplomatic responsibilities.

Sigowet/Soin MP Justice Kipsang Kemei said MPs routinely echoed similar sentiments, saying Kenyans face similar frustrations when seeking information on the welfare of Kenyans abroad.

He proposed that the Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary be summoned to explain the delays and respond to outstanding concerns.

“We face the same frustrations when we make enquiries about situations faced by Kenyans abroad. If it pleases you, may you direct that the Cabinet Secretary himself come to the House to respond specifically to that question and any other issues that we have raised?” he posed.

Amid the concerns, National Assembly Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro called for the need to handle the matter through established parliamentary procedures.

He urged departmental committee chairpersons facing difficulties in obtaining information from the Executive to formally escalate their complaints through House leadership.

“The right procedure is for the chairman to submit his complaints to the House leadership. We will compel the Cabinet Secretary to appear before this House to respond to such questions,” he said.

This also gave rise to a debate on the powers available to parliamentary committees to summon public officials.

Eldas MP, Adan Keynan, reminded lawmakers that Parliament possesses extensive powers under Article 125 of the Constitution to compel attendance and demand information from any public officer.

“This House is the first arm of Government,” Keynan said.

He made reference to constitutional provisions granting parliamentary committees powers similar to those of the High Court, including the authority to summon witnesses, compel the production of documents and require individuals to provide evidence.

But Koech defended his committee’s efforts to reach out, saying he did not infer that Parliament lacked authority over the matter.