×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Roseline Njogu: The lying PS

By Standard Reporter | Mar. 4, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 

PS Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu when she briefed MPs on the welfare of diaspora caught up in the conflict in the Middle East. [Courtesy, X]

The Principal Secretary, State Department for Diaspora Affairs, Roseline Njogu, on Wednesday claimed that the Kenya Television Network (KTN) had put up a poster for an interview without seeking her consent.

Ms Njogu, who is a lawyer, claimed that, “I have been informed of a poster circulating on social media claiming that I will be discussing the Middle East Conflict on KTN News this evening with the ambassadors of Iran and Israel to Kenya. That is a clear misrepresentation - I will not be participating in any such panel, and @KTNNewsKE is out of order to circulate such disinformation. This is unacceptable!.”

But the Standard can boldly confirm that the PS had agreed to a phone interview during the 9pm bulletin.

According to WhatsApp conversations between the PS and the media house, Ms Njogu approved her photo to be used on the said poster.

However, a few minutes to the bulletin, the PS posted the claim on her X that KTN had not consulted her.

Her sentiments came a few minutes after the Iranian Ambassador Ali Gholampour pulled out of the interview on the grounds that he had other emergencies to attend to.

Since the war between the United States and Iran broke out on Saturday last week, Kenyans living and working in the Middle East have been sending home messages of fear and hope.

On TikTok and Facebook, many are seeking to reassure their families that they are safe, while others are expressing fears and uncertainties following the closure of the airspace of many Gulf countries.

Many Kenyans work in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. These countries are located in a region now under heightened security concerns due to retaliatory attacks by Iran.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto’s condemnation of missile strikes across the Middle East received a firm response with Iran insisting that its missile activities are acts of self-defence and not aggression

In a statement posted on his Facebook account, Ruto had said Kenya strongly condemns the strikes on the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain in what he termed as “evolving conflict in the Middle East”.

“It is evident that the regionalisation of this conflict poses a grave threat to international peace and security. At this defining and perilous moment in global history, longstanding multilateral institutions remain indispensable frameworks for the resolution of the current crisis in the Middle East,” Ruto said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

PS Roseline Njogu The Lying PS KTN Interview Troubled Middle East
.

Latest Stories

How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
Real Estate
By Olivia Odhiambo
4 hrs ago
AI useful to courts, but must never replace human judges
Opinion
By Anne Githogori
4 hrs ago
CSs need not have specialised knowledge of ministries that they head
Opinion
By Kennedy Buhere 
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gladys Wanga: The force behind Oburu-Ruto fixers
By Special Correspondent 4 hrs ago
Gladys Wanga: The force behind Oburu-Ruto fixers
Why Johana Ng'eno's death has sparked political tensions
By George Sayagie 4 hrs ago
Why Johana Ng'eno's death has sparked political tensions
How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
By Olivia Odhiambo 4 hrs ago
How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
Ageing fleet, public failings behind deadly accidents
By Wafula Buke 4 hrs ago
Ageing fleet, public failings behind deadly accidents
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved