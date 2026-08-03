Curriculum delivery is a marathon, not a sprint

Audio By Vocalize

There is often pressure to announce completion of the curriculum long before the expected time. [Courtesy]

A spectre has been haunting primary and secondary schools in Kenya — the spectre of hurried curriculum delivery. This rush has disrupted the teaching and learning environment.

The problem has gradually weakened the development of young people’s potential because it prioritises finishing content over ensuring meaningful understanding. Yet the country has not fully confronted the impact of this trend, which continues to affect schools and even households.

The purpose of education is not simply to complete topics but to develop learners who can think critically, apply knowledge and solve real-world problems. The 8.4.4 system, despite its shortcomings, was built around academic rigour and sought to cultivate these abilities. The Competency-Based Education (CBE) system has articulated similar goals, with the main difference being the approach used to achieve them.

Curriculum is the foundation of schooling. However, how it is delivered is equally important. Effective implementation requires sustained effort by teachers, schools and education authorities to ensure that learning takes place with depth and consistency.

The government prescribes not only the subjects and skills learners should acquire but also the sequence in which they should be taught. This sequence ensures that knowledge develops logically, allowing learners to build on what they already understand.

Proper curriculum delivery therefore requires teaching at a pace that enables students to grasp concepts fully.

Under the 8.4.4 system, secondary school had four levels, with each grade building on the knowledge and skills acquired in the previous one. Ideally, students were expected to complete the secondary curriculum by the third term of Form Four, when they had developed the foundation needed for national examinations and future learning.

However, the reality in many schools has become a race to finish the syllabus prematurely.

There is often pressure to announce completion of the curriculum long before the expected time. Such hurried coverage resembles a stampede, leaving students with superficial knowledge rather than genuine understanding.

As Salman Khan, founder of Khan Academy, observed in The One World Schoolhouse, Education Reimagined, concepts build on one another. Weak foundations in early learning eventually create difficulties when students encounter more complex ideas. For example, algebra depends on arithmetic, trigonometry depends on geometry, and advanced mathematics and physics require mastery of earlier concepts. If students fail to understand foundational ideas, they struggle when introduced to more demanding topics.

Experts in curriculum planning emphasise that a good scope and sequence ensures that learners acquire essential knowledge without missing key concepts. Effective instruction combines curriculum content with appropriate teaching strategies to achieve educational goals.

A slower and more thoughtful approach would create a healthier learning environment where students have time to explore, question and take responsibility for their education. The obsession with completing the syllabus has often reduced learning to mechanical note-taking and examination preparation.

Education is a marathon, not a sprint. The goal should not be to finish the syllabus quickly but to ensure that every learner gains the knowledge, skills and confidence needed to navigate the world.

- The writer is a communication specialist