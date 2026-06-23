How Kenya loses Sh600b annually to graft in mega projects

When President William Ruto signed the National Infrastructure Fund Bill into law. [PCS]

Kenya has lost more than Sh600 billion to stalled and mismanaged public infrastructure projects, according to a Transparency International Kenya (TI-Kenya) report.

The report, Corruption Risk Assessment of Infrastructure Projects in Kenya, paints a picture of systemic weaknesses where political patronage, weak oversight, foreign contractor dominance and compromised institutions are draining public resources.