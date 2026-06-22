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Kenyans can now download birth certificates online

By Mike Kihaki | Jun. 22, 2026
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Birth certificates are among the most important civil registration documents in Kenya. [File, Standard]

Birth certificates can now be downloaded and printed online, marking a major milestone in the government's efforts to digitise public services and improve access to essential documents.

This emerged during a strategic consultative meeting chaired by Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen with the leadership of the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services.

Murkomen said the move was informed by concerns raised by citizens during the government's Jukwaa la Usalama public engagement forums, where many Kenyans cited delays and bureaucratic hurdles in obtaining critical documents.

“Kenyans can now download and print birth certificates online, a significant step towards improving accessibility and reducing the time required to obtain essential documents,” Murkomen said.

Birth certificates are among the most important civil registration documents in Kenya.

They are required for school admissions, national identity card applications, passport processing, inheritance claims, and access to various government services. 

For years, obtaining replacement or certified copies often involved long queues, travel to registration offices, and lengthy waiting periods.

The latest reform is expected to ease these challenges by allowing citizens to access the documents through the government's digital platforms without the need for physical visits to government offices.

Murkomen noted that significant progress had also been made in strengthening the e-Citizen platform, which has become the backbone of digital government services in Kenya.

“Further progress has been made in strengthening e-Citizen services, streamlining access to government services through digital platforms, and enhancing service efficiency,” he said.

Since its launch, the e-Citizen platform has transformed how Kenyans access government services by enabling online applications, payments, and tracking of various services. 

The government has continued to expand the number of services available online as part of its digital transformation agenda.

The meeting also reviewed efforts to decentralise passport issuance services across the country. 

Murkomen said plans are underway to establish passport application and collection centres in Kilifi County, to add to existing centres already serving citizens in various regions.

“The Department has recorded notable achievements in enhancing service delivery. Among the key milestones is the continued decentralisation of passport issuance services, with plans underway to expand physical passport application and collection centres to Kilifi County,” he said.

The State Department is also implementing measures to strengthen consular services for Kenyans living and working abroad. 

The reforms are aimed at improving access to government support and documentation services for the growing Kenyan diaspora population.

“As we begin the new Financial Year, we remain committed to supporting reforms and innovations that enhance service delivery, improve citizen experience, and ensure government services are accessible, efficient, and responsive to the needs of all Kenyans,” Murkomen said. 

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Related Topics

Birth Certificates Department for Immigration E-Citizen Platform Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen
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