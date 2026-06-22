Martha Karua to be deported after being denied entry to Uganda

People's Liberation Party Leader Martha Karua making her remarks during the State of the Nation address at Ufungamano House, Nairobi on June 16, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

People Liberation Party leader Martha Karua is to be deported from Uganda after she was denied entry.

Karua had travelled to Kampala to join the defence team representing opposition figure Dr Kizza Besigye and co-accused Obeid Lutale Kamulegeya before the Makindye Court.