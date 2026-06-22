MPs welcome petition to track police firearms

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MPs back push for digital tracking of police firearms. [Courtesy]

Members of Parliament have supported a proposal seeking to establish a national digital system for tracking and monitoring police firearms in the country.

This follows a petition filed in Parliament, which seeks to bring reforms aimed at curbing the theft, misuse and unauthorised movement of police weapons.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula said his office received a petition from a Kenyan, Emmanuel Kelly Ojoo, calling for the establishment of a National Police Firearms Digital Detection and Tracking System.

In the petition, Ojoo raises concerns over growing attacks on police stations and posts in various parts of the country, where officers are reportedly ambushed and firearms stolen, exposing weaknesses in the current firearm management and monitoring framework.

“Ojoo argues that the theft or unauthorised removal of police firearms not only endangers officers and civilians but also undermines public confidence in the country's security institutions,” the Speaker read.

The petitioner said that many police stations continue to rely on manual firearm issuance and armoury management systems that lack real-time electronic detection mechanisms capable of identifying unauthorised access or tampering.

He also was concerned that the absence of a mandatory nationwide encrypted alert system that can immediately notify police commanders whenever firearms are irregularly moved, potentially delaying recovery efforts and emergency responses.

The petitioner urged Parliament to amend the National Police Service Act, the Firearms Act and related laws to create a secure digital firearm tracking system within the National Police Service.

The proposed reforms include the introduction of biometric-controlled smart armouries, encrypted real-time tracking technology, automated alert systems, dedicated budget allocations and legal safeguards to protect officers from being unfairly blamed for technological failures.

Having confirmed that the issues raised fall within Parliament's mandate and not before any court or constitutional body, Wetang’ula referred the petition to the Public Petitions Committee for consideration and a report back to the House.

Wetang’ula directed the Leader of the Majority Party, Kimani Ichung’wah, to facilitate cooperation among the relevant parliamentary committees to explore possible legislative measures.

"It makes a lot of sense. I urge lawmakers to work together on a framework that could enhance firearm security and accountability within the police service,” Wetang’ula said.

The proposal attracted support from MPs, who stated that technology could play a crucial role in strengthening security and accountability within the police service.

Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba backed the proposal, saying a digital system will go a long way in addressing not only cases where officers lose firearms during attacks but also instances where police weapons are allegedly hired out for criminal activities.

"This will go a long way in ensuring that firearms remain in the hands of the correct persons and can be tracked at any time," he said.

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie also supported the petition, saying modern technology offers practical solutions for tracking firearms and other police equipment.

He called for collaboration between the Public Petitions Committee, the Departmental Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation and the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security to ensure the matter receives comprehensive consideration.

"Today's technology allows effective tracking and we must thank the petitioner for bringing this matter before the House," said Mr Kiarie, noting that Dagoretti South has experienced incidents involving theft of police equipment and attacks on police stations.

If adopted, the proposal could mark a significant shift in the management of police firearms, with advocates arguing that digital monitoring would reduce losses, improve accountability and strengthen national security.