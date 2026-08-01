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Company ordered to pay ex-employee for menses humiliation

By Kamau Muthoni | Aug. 1, 2026
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For five years, Caroline, whose name we have redacted to reduce stigma, happily worked at Sun Power Products Limited (Brown’s Food Company).

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Employment and Labour Court Sun Power Products Limited Period Poverty Menstrual Humiliation
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