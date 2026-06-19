KMTC student 'pushed' from Nicco Movers Bus buried

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Eugene Malivi Mutuku.

Eugene Malivi Mutuku, the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) student who was allegedly pushed from a moving Nicco Movers bus along Thika Road, was laid to rest at his family home in Masinga, Machakos County on Friday.

Mutuku’s body was moved from Montezuma Monalisa Funeral Home in Kenol before being escorted to his home in Kawethei Village, Ndithini Ward, Masinga Sub-County for the burial.

Family members, friends and relatives gathered at the home to pay their last respects to the young man whose life was cut short under tragic circumstances.

A sombre mood engulfed the ceremony as mourners struggled to come to terms with his sudden death.

His parents eulogized him as a kind, respectful and ambitious young man whose future shone bright.

“We are proud of the young man he became and the love he shared with everyone around him. Though he has left us too soon, his memories will forever remain in our hearts,” they said in a tribute.

His siblings described him as a loving brother, friend, protector and a source of joy and laughter within the family.

“Your love, kindness and smile will forever remain in our hearts. Though we miss you deeply, we thank God for the precious moments we shared with you,” part of their tribute read.

Friends remembered Mutuku as hardworking, cheerful, respectful and a peacemaker who carried a smile wherever he went.

Fellow students from KMTC were also present at the burial, dressed in their medical uniforms as they paid their final respects to their departed colleague.

They remembered Mutuku as a committed learner, a dependable student leader and a young man who showed great promise both in and outside the classroom.

“He served as a class representative for his cohort, a role he carried out with dedication and responsibility. He was an obedient, disciplined and social student who related well with his peers. We have lost a student with great potential, and his absence will be deeply felt by his classmates, fellow students and the entire school fraternity,” a school representative said on behalf of the institution.

Before his death, Mutuku was pursuing a Healthcare Assistant course at KMTC Yatta Campus, a path that reflected his passion for serving others and his dream of building a career in healthcare.

On June 5, 2026, he met his untimely death after he was allegedly pushed from a moving Nicco Movers minibus operating between Thika and Nairobi.

According to reports, a good Samaritan rushed him to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police investigators said that they are yet to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether the student accidentally fell, jumped from the vehicle, or was pushed.

As investigations continue, the family has maintained its call for justice and is demanding the arrest and prosecution of those found responsible for his death.