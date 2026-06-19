'Man Up' culture fuelling Men's Mental Health Crisis, Expert warns

Audio By Vocalize

Leadership coach Derek Bbanga during the interview on Spice FM on June 19, 2026.

A culture that teaches men to "man up" and suppress their emotions is contributing to growing emotional and mental health challenges, leadership coach, Derek Bbanga has said.

Speaking on Spice FM during a discussion dubbed "Men Don't Cry Syndrome", Bbanga challenged long-held beliefs that equate masculinity with emotional silence, arguing that many men have been conditioned to hide their struggles rather than seek help.

He described emotional intelligence as the ability to understand, process and manage emotions effectively, noting that it is a skill many men were never taught while growing up.

"For years, society has expected men to stay strong regardless of what they are going through," he said, adding that such expectations often leave men feeling isolated and unable to express vulnerability.

Bbanga observed that traditional mentorship structures that once guided boys into responsible adulthood have gradually disappeared, creating a gap in emotional development.

He noted that in the absence of such guidance, many young men are increasingly turning to social media and online communities for answers to personal and emotional challenges.

While acknowledging the growing awareness around mental health, he stressed that emotional healing cannot be achieved through shortcuts alone.

Instead, he encouraged open conversations, self-awareness and professional support where necessary.

The leadership coach also called for the integration of emotional intelligence lessons into school curricula, saying children should learn from an early age how to identify and manage emotions.

He urged parents and caregivers to create safe environments where boys can freely discuss their fears, experiences and concerns.

According to Bbanga, emotionally healthy men are not those who never face difficulties, but those who understand their emotions and respond to life's challenges constructively.

His remarks come amid increasing conversations around men's mental health and the need to redefine strength as the courage to seek help, communicate openly and build supportive relationships.

June is men’s mental health awareness month.