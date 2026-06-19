Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

'Man Up' culture fuelling Men's Mental Health Crisis, Expert warns

By Sandra Samson | Jun. 19, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Leadership coach Derek Bbanga during the interview on Spice FM on June 19, 2026.

A culture that teaches men to "man up" and suppress their emotions is contributing to growing emotional and mental health challenges, leadership coach, Derek Bbanga has said.

Speaking on Spice FM during a discussion dubbed "Men Don't Cry Syndrome", Bbanga challenged long-held beliefs that equate masculinity with emotional silence, arguing that many men have been conditioned to hide their struggles rather than seek help.

He described emotional intelligence as the ability to understand, process and manage emotions effectively, noting that it is a skill many men were never taught while growing up.

"For years, society has expected men to stay strong regardless of what they are going through," he said, adding that such expectations often leave men feeling isolated and unable to express vulnerability.

Bbanga observed that traditional mentorship structures that once guided boys into responsible adulthood have gradually disappeared, creating a gap in emotional development.

He noted that in the absence of such guidance, many young men are increasingly turning to social media and online communities for answers to personal and emotional challenges.

While acknowledging the growing awareness around mental health, he stressed that emotional healing cannot be achieved through shortcuts alone.

Instead, he encouraged open conversations, self-awareness and professional support where necessary.

The leadership coach also called for the integration of emotional intelligence lessons into school curricula, saying children should learn from an early age how to identify and manage emotions.

He urged parents and caregivers to create safe environments where boys can freely discuss their fears, experiences and concerns.

According to Bbanga, emotionally healthy men are not those who never face difficulties, but those who understand their emotions and respond to life's challenges constructively.

His remarks come amid increasing conversations around men's mental health and the need to redefine strength as the courage to seek help, communicate openly and build supportive relationships.

June is men’s mental health awareness month.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Mental health crisis Mental Wellness Mental Health Awareness
.

Latest Stories

Battle for school games honours continues across counties today
Battle for school games honours continues across counties today
Sports
By Standard Sports
5 hrs ago
Court told state has not released Sh1.7b Ebola facility deal
National
By Kamau Muthoni
5 hrs ago
Africa's World Cup revolution
Sports
By Fred Asanyo Monda
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Where were they? MPs who skipped crucial Finance Bill vote
By Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
Where were they? MPs who skipped crucial Finance Bill vote
Court told state has not released Sh1.7b Ebola facility deal
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Court told state has not released Sh1.7b Ebola facility deal
Falling crude oil prices raise hope of relief at the pump
By Graham Kajilwa 5 hrs ago
Falling crude oil prices raise hope of relief at the pump
Parliament's tax verdict: What to expect from the proposed law
By Brian Ngugi 5 hrs ago
Parliament's tax verdict: What to expect from the proposed law
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved