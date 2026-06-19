Kitengela Human Rights Defenders Oppose Planned June 25 Demonstrations

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A section of Kitengela residents during a press conference ahead of the 25th June Gz commemoration. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

A section of human rights defenders in Kajiado county has announced that they will not participate in the demonstrations planned for June 25, citing concerns over security and the alleged infiltration of recent protests by criminal elements.



Speaking during a press conference in Kitengela town, the group, under the National Equity movement NEM and the Kitengela Social justice Center expressed reservations about the planned demonstrations, arguing that recent protests in different parts of the country have in some instances been disrupted by individuals engaging in criminal activities and acts of violence, leading to loss of innocent lives.

"We are not ready to witness what we saw in our town during recent protests, where innocent people lost their lives and others lost their property, this time round we are ready to protect our property with all means possible "said Longton Jamil a human rights defenders personality.



The defenders stated that while peaceful assembly is a constitutional right, they are concerned that some demonstrations have deviated from their intended purpose due to the involvement of goons and opportunistic elements.

“Anytime a protest is organized, there’s always fear of destruction, this is why we are saying that this time round we will not sit and watch" said Jeran Hassan representing Kitengela Muslims.



They further urged local residents to exercise caution and prioritize peaceful means of expressing their views.

The planned June 25 demonstrations are expected to commemorate the young Kenyans, popularly known as Gen Z protesters, who lost their lives during the anti-government demonstrations witnessed across the country in 2024.

Organizers of the memorial activities have indicated that the events are intended to honour those who died and to highlight issues that were raised during the protests.



However, the Kitengela-based human rights defenders have distanced themselves from the planned demonstrations. They called upon authorities and community leaders to work together to ensure that peace and security prevail within the area.



The group emphasized the importance of dialogue, civic engagement, and lawful avenues for addressing public concerns, noting that communities should not be exposed to insecurity or destruction arising from unlawful conduct by individuals seeking to take advantage of public gatherings.



"As the June 25 anniversary approaches, attention is expected to focus on how various groups across the country choose to mark the occasion. While some organizations are planning memorial events and demonstrations, in Kitengela we have opted to advocate for alternative forms of remembrance and civic engagement" said Mwema Mutsya.



Security agencies are expected to monitor the situation closely to ensure that any gatherings held on the day remain peaceful and comply with the law.



"We appeal to the residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities in maintaining peace and stability within their communities" he said.