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Ruto, Kindiki win big in rushed Sh18b mini budget

By Brian Ngugi | Jun. 19, 2026

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and President William Ruto arrive for a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi, December 17, 2024. [PCS]

President William Ruto and his deputy Kithure Kindiki, have emerged as major winners in a Sh18.24 billion supplementary budget rushed through Parliament just 14 days before the financial year ends.

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