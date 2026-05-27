Senators praise Vihiga County over prudent use of climate funds

Audio By Vocalize

Vihiga Governor Wilbur Ottichilo awards a certificate to one of the ward climate change champions in Mbale.[Sammy Omingo, Standard]

The Senate Committee on Finance and Budget has praised the Vihiga County Government for what lawmakers described as exemplary management and utilisation of funds under the Financing Locally-Led Climate Action (FLLOCA) programme.

Led by Committee Chairperson Senator Ali Roba, the senators commended Governor Wilberforce Otichillo and his administration for prudent financial management and effective implementation of community-based climate resilience projects across the county.

The committee said Vihiga had emerged as a model county in devolved governance after successfully rolling out high-impact climate adaptation projects even before external financing structures were fully operational.

The county’s climate action agenda is anchored on the Climate Change Policy (2022–2027) and the revised Climate Change Act 2025, which have guided increased local investments in environmental conservation and climate resilience programmes.

According to the county government, Vihiga’s allocation for climate action rose from Sh37 million in the 2021/2022 financial year to Sh100 million in the current supplementary budget.

The consistent co-funding enabled the county to attract Sh162.7 million under the FLLOCA programme in the 2024/2025 financial year and an additional Sh159 million for the next funding cycle.

Together with the county’s Sh80 million counterpart contribution, the funds have supported major projects including water supply systems serving more than 15,000 households, irrigation schemes, smart greenhouses, apiculture initiatives, restoration of over 300 acres of degraded forest land in Maragoli Hills, and construction of the Mutabe-Ipsisi disaster risk reduction bridge.

The projects earned Vihiga a score of 94 out of 100 in the Annual Performance Assessment and an unqualified audit opinion from the Auditor General.

During the oversight session, senators sought clarification on several issues raised in audit reports to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.

Vice Chairperson Senator Tabitha Mutinda questioned how the county accounted for Sh7.8 million spent on the Maragoli Hills Reforestation Project amid growing public concern over the misuse of forestry funds nationally.

In response, Governor Otichillo explained that the county had adopted a results-based approach in implementing the project.

“We do not simply distribute seedlings. We engage service providers who procure seedlings from local communities, undertake the planting, and maintain the trees for one year. Payments are only made after verification of tree survival rates,” said Otichillo.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale lauded the governor for initiating conservation efforts in Maragoli Hills and hailed the impact of the Mutabe Bridge on cross-border trade and public safety.

“Mutabe Bridge is a huge project because traders travelling between Kakamega and Nandi risked losing their lives whenever floods occurred. People used to die there,” said Khalwale.

He jokingly added: “The danger with doing such good work is that a governor may leave office a poor man.”

Senator Godfrey Osotsi also raised concerns highlighted in the 2024/2025 Auditor General’s report, particularly on structural durability, procurement procedures and alleged double funding of projects.

Osotsi sought clarification on siltation at Mutabe Bridge and allegations of double funding in the Ipali Water Project.

“The Auditor General raised concerns on the design and construction of the Mutabe Bridge due to sand siltation. What measures has the county put in place to address the situation?” posed Osotsi.

In his response, Governor Otichillo dismissed claims of double funding, saying all climate funds are managed through a single County Climate Change Special Purpose Account, with projects approved independently under the national FLLOCA framework.

“We have taken administrative measures jointly with Nandi County to control sand harvesting that contributes to siltation at Mutabe Bridge while also putting in place erosion control interventions on the Vihiga side,” he said.

After the meeting, the Senate committee conducted an inspection tour of several FLLOCA-funded projects to verify the county’s presentation against conditions on the ground.

The delegation visited the Kegondi Spring Water Project, Buhani Irrigation Scheme, Ebukholi Community Water Supply, Mutabe Bridge and the Ipali-Mahonda Water Project, where senators reviewed project records and interacted with local beneficiaries.

The lawmakers later expressed satisfaction with the implementation and operational status of the projects, terming Vihiga one of the leading counties in climate action and accountable use of devolved funds.