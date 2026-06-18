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Mbadi tells Senate that publicly guaranteed debt stands at about Sh12.842 trillion

By Edwin Nyarangi | Jun. 18, 2026

Treasury CS John Mbadi tells Senate that publicly guaranteed debt stands at about Sh12.842 trillion [File]

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has told the Senate that the stock of public and publicly guaranteed debt stood at about Sh12.842 trillion (equivalent to 69.49 per cent of GDP) as at end of February 2026.

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