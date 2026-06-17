MPs clash as 2026 Finance Bill passes Second Reading

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Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa, Chairperson Departmental Committee on Finance Kuria Kimani, Budget and Appropriations Committee Samuel Atandi on June 17, 2026 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Opposition MPs accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of using its numerical strength in Parliament to push through controversial tax proposals without giving legislators sufficient time to examine the 124-page Bill or consider concerns raised by Kenyans during public participation.

The Finance Bill 2026 sailed through its Second Reading in the National Assembly on Wednesday, but not before triggering heated exchanges between government and opposition lawmakers over claims of hidden taxes, inadequate scrutiny and alleged attempts to suppress debate.

The disagreement culminated in chaotic scenes in the House as the Bill advanced to the next stage, with minority lawmakers protesting what they described as a rushed legislative process.

Kathiani MP and Deputy Minority Leader Robert Mbui claimed the opposition had gathered support from more than 30 legislators to force a physical division vote, which would have publicly recorded how each MP voted on the Bill.

“The Speaker refused for us to be head-counted so that people will know who voted yes and who voted no to the Finance Bill as it was proposed,” said Mbui.

He argued that Parliament should remain a forum for robust debate and accountability rather than serving as a “rubber-stamping machine” for Executive proposals.

Bumula MP Jack Wamboka also criticized the process, alleging that debate was prematurely curtailed despite limited participation by lawmakers.

“William Ruto, it is enough. If they play the tricks they are playing, tukutane nje,” Wamboka warned, signaling the opposition’s intention to mobilize public resistance against the Bill.

The Finance Bill is a key component of the government’s fiscal strategy and is intended to support the implementation of the 2026/27 budget, which stands at Sh4.82 trillion. Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has projected a fiscal deficit of Sh1.14 trillion, with the government planning to raise Sh1.03 trillion through domestic borrowing and Sh116.2 billion from external sources.

The proposed borrowing strategy has attracted concern from economists, who warn that heavy reliance on domestic markets could crowd out private sector lending and limit access to credit for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Defending the Bill, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah dismissed claims that the legislation introduces punitive taxes, accusing critics of spreading misinformation. “This Bill is not imposing any taxation that may be harmful to Kenyans,” he said.

He challenged opposition lawmakers to present alternative proposals through formal parliamentary procedures instead of criticizing the Bill from outside the legislative process.

“Anything else, unless as a private member I want to bring a proposal and none of them has brought any alternatives,” he said.

National Assembly Finance Committee Chairperson Kimani Kuria also sought to reassure Kenyans that fears of a new tax on second-hand clothes, commonly known as mitumba, were misplaced.

“There is no taxation on mitumba. Ignore any propaganda on the increase of taxes on mitumba,” Kuria said.

However, opposition lawmakers maintained that provisions within the Bill would indirectly increase costs for traders and consumers.

Kajiado North MP Onesmus Ngogoyo argued that while government leaders claimed mitumba would remain untaxed, changes in Value Added Tax treatment would still affect traders.

“It is true they want to zero-rate the issue of mitumba, but what they are not telling you is that the VAT that mitumba traders have been claiming is not there,” Ngogoyo said.

The Bill now proceeds to the Committee of the Whole House stage, where lawmakers will scrutinize individual clauses and propose amendments. Key areas expected to attract debate include tax measures affecting the mitumba sector, manufacturers, mobile phone users and the emerging electric vehicle industry.