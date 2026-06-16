Ruto arrives in France for G7 Summit

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President William Ruto in Evian for the G7 Summit, France. [PCS]

President William Ruto arrived in Evian, France, on Tuesday morning to represent Africa at the G7 Leaders' Summit.

The President has been invited by French President Emmanuel Macron, who is assuming the presidency of and hosting the summit of the world's seven advanced economies and democracies, to participate in the high-level meeting.

The President, who is accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, joins the world leaders in discussions on key global issues, including the economy, international trade, climate action, security and artificial intelligence.

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi, President William Ruto, and First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto in Evian for the G7 Summit, France. [PCS]

The guest list includes Presidents Macron and Donald Trump (United States), Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Others are Prime Ministers Giorgia Meloni (Italy), Shigeru Ishiba (Japan) and Keir Starmer (Britain), and the European Union's António Costa (President of the European Council) and Ursula von der Leyen (President of the European Commission).

President William Ruto in Evian for the G7 Summit, France. [PCS]

The President is expected to use the G7 Summit platform to push for reforms of the global financial system, advocating easier access to credit at scale for African nations.

He is also set to champion stronger partnerships between Africa and the world's major economies, especially on trade, infrastructure development, energy, climate resilience and innovation.