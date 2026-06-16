Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ruto arrives in France for G7 Summit

By PCS | Jun. 16, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto in Evian for the G7 Summit, France. [PCS]

President William Ruto arrived in Evian, France, on Tuesday morning to represent Africa at the G7 Leaders' Summit.

The President has been invited by French President Emmanuel Macron, who is assuming the presidency of and hosting the summit of the world's seven advanced economies and democracies, to participate in the high-level meeting.

The President, who is accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, joins the world leaders in discussions on key global issues, including the economy, international trade, climate action, security and artificial intelligence.

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi, President William Ruto, and First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto in Evian for the G7 Summit, France. [PCS]

The guest list includes Presidents Macron and Donald Trump (United States), Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Others are Prime Ministers Giorgia Meloni (Italy), Shigeru Ishiba (Japan) and Keir Starmer (Britain), and the European Union's António Costa (President of the European Council) and Ursula von der Leyen (President of the European Commission).

President William Ruto in Evian for the G7 Summit, France. [PCS]

The President is expected to use the G7 Summit platform to push for reforms of the global financial system, advocating easier access to credit at scale for African nations.

He is also set to champion stronger partnerships between Africa and the world's major economies, especially on trade, infrastructure development, energy, climate resilience and innovation.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

William Ruto G7 Summit France Africa
.

Latest Stories

IM banks on Thunder with Sh10m
IM banks on Thunder with Sh10m
Basketball
By Brian Ngugi
3 mins ago
Ruto hits out at global lenders, calls for Africa's inclusion
Business
By Macharia Kamau
23 mins ago
Budget reality check as Moody's warns Kenya of fiscal pain ahead
Business
By Brian Ngugi
23 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Blood money: Will compensation heal a bleeding nation, end police cruelty?
By Juliet Omelo 23 mins ago
Blood money: Will compensation heal a bleeding nation, end police cruelty?
MPs clash over tax proposals in Finance Bill
By Irene Githinji 23 mins ago
MPs clash over tax proposals in Finance Bill
Duale contradicts self in court over Ebola quarantine facility deal
By Kamau Muthoni 23 mins ago
Duale contradicts self in court over Ebola quarantine facility deal
Budget reality check as Moody's warns Kenya of fiscal pain ahead
By Brian Ngugi 23 mins ago
Budget reality check as Moody's warns Kenya of fiscal pain ahead
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved