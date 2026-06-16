Untouchables: Inside a Cabinet where failure gets rewarded

They are the group offering Kenyans piecemeal services, in turn, running down key sectors and piling economic pressures on an already overburdened populace. Their Ministries and Departments are littered with endless scandals. To their boss, however, they are the right fit to lead Kenyans to the Singapore dream.
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