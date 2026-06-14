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Strong values begin at home, experts tell parents

By Obare Osinde | Jun. 14, 2026
Parents play a key role in shaping their children's character [iStock photos]

A university don has asked parents to instil strong values in their children to help them resist social influence when they join senior school.

Robert Wafula of Kibabii University noted that school culture is greatly influenced by parents, arguing that the values children carry to school are first learned at home. 

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School Culture Influence Education And Parenting Student Moral Values Parenting And Discipline
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