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ACK Archbishop slams 'citizen-unfriendly' budget

By Kimaku Chege | Jun. 12, 2026
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ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit speaks during a tree-planting event held as part of celebrations marking his 62nd birthday at Riu Nderi in Kikuyu, Kiambu County. [Kimaku Chege, Standard]

The Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya, Jackson Ole Sapit, has criticised the 2026/27 national budget, arguing that views collected from members of the public during participation forums were largely ignored.

According to the cleric, the budget fails to adequately address the needs of ordinary Kenyans and therefore cannot be considered citizen-friendly.

Sapit also raised concerns over the state of education in the country, attributing the rise in student unrest to the diminishing role of churches in the management and leadership of schools.

He maintained that the Ministry of Education cannot effectively achieve its objectives without working closely with key stakeholders, including religious institutions, in the management, mentorship and moral formation of learners.

On matters of justice and governance, the Archbishop faulted the handling of the recent case involving former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, saying justice was not sufficiently upheld.

He warned that if similar precedents are followed in future, they could pose a serious threat to the country's democratic processes, particularly as Kenya heads into the General Election next year.

The Archbishop made the remarks at Riu Nderi in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, during a tree-planting event held as part of celebrations marking his 62nd birthday.

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