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Mixed reactions greet election year's budget

By Irene Githinji and Edwin Nyarangi | Jun. 12, 2026

Police officers keep vigil outside Parliament Buildings in Nairobi on June 11, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard] 

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi’s budget estimates, presented in about three hours in Parliament, attracted mixed reactions from legislators and senior government officials.

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