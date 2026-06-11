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Microfinance ordered to pay Sh150 million refund to youth fund

By Kamau Muthoni | Jun. 11, 2026

A microfinance institution will now pay the Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF) more than Sh150 million in addition to interest from 2014, after the High Court found that it had breached its contract by failing to disburse the money to the youths and provide a guarantee to those who needed loan facilities.

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Youth Fund Loan Dispute Indo Africa Finance Limited High Court Contract Breach Youth Enterprise Development Fund
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