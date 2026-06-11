Microfinance ordered to pay Sh150 million refund to youth fund

A microfinance institution will now pay theYouthEnterpriseDevelopmentFund(YEDF) more than Sh150millionin addition to interestfrom2014, after theHighCourtfound that it had breached its contract by failing to disburse themoneyto theyouthsand provide a guarantee to those who needed loan facilities.
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