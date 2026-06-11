Microfinance ordered to pay Sh150 million refund to youth fund

A microfinance institution will now pay the Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF) more than Sh150 million in addition to interest from 2014, after the High Court found that it had breached its contract by failing to disburse the money to the youths and provide a guarantee to those who needed loan facilities.

Premium Article Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week. Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access. 🔥 Flash Sale ! Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in… 0 Days 00 Hours 00 Mins 00 Secs Continue Reading → What you get Unlimited access to all premium content

Ad-free browsing experience

Mobile-optimised reading

Weekly newsletters & digests Pay via M - PESA VISA Airtel Money Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902 Already a subscriber? Log in to continue