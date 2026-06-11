Sasa ni lunchtime: But where is the lunch?High cost of living affects feeding across Kenya

When Gabriel Omolo sangSasa ni Lunchtime, he may well have been describing the Kenya of today.
Seven years ago, the legendary Benga musician, best remembered for his 1974 classic, took a final bow at the age of 80. Yet his voice lives on, echoing through a country where, for many, the struggle he sang about is a daily reality.
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