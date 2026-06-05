Kenya launches fund to help protect 30 per cent of land and sea by 2030

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A new financing facility has been launched to support community-led conservancies and help Kenya meet its target of protecting 30 per cent of land and sea by 2030.
The Kenya Conservancies Fund (KCF) was unveiled to channel money and technical support directly to conservancies, many of which struggle with governance, revenue generation and long-term sustainability.
The initiative is led by the Kenya Wildlife Conservancy Association (KWCA), a national membership body that represents conservancies across the country. KWCA says the fund will help shift conservancies from early-stage projects into viable conservation and livelihood enterprises.
KWCA Chief Executive Officer Dickson Kaelo said Kenya has expanded conservation coverage to about 10.9 percent of land through national parks, reserves, forests , and conservancies. But he said scale alone is not enough.
Only a small share of conservancies are financially stable.
“Of the 230 conservancies registered with KWCA, only 1 percent have reached maturity and are able to generate sufficient revenue to sustain their conservation efforts,” Kaelo said.
Most remain dependent on donor support or operate with limited capacity. Kaelo said that gap continues to slow conservation gains, especially in arid and semi-arid regions where community conservancies play a key role in protecting wildlife corridors.
He said the fund is designed to close that gap through targeted investment in governance systems, infrastructure, and local enterprises.
Initial financing has already been secured. The German government, through the International Climate Initiative and GIZ, has committed €950,000. The Global Environment Facility, through Conservation International, has added $1,147,733.
Over the next 18 months, the fund will support 12 conservancies. The focus will be on governance reforms, climate resilience and nature-based enterprises such as eco-tourism and sustainable grazing models.
KWCA Executive Committee Chairperson Richard Vigne said the fund marks a shift in conservation financing.
“This fund represents a shift in how we think about conservation,” Vigne said. “It is not simply about funding projects, it is about investing in people, strengthening governance, and building resilient, self-sustaining conservancies.”
The fund builds on the GEF-6 Illegal Wildlife Trafficking Kenya Project, implemented by the State Department for Wildlife, KWCA, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Officials say the project helped shape the structure of the financing mechanism , now moving into implementation.
UNDP Programmes Officer Washington Ayiemba said the new fund reflects a transition from planning to delivery. He said the challenge now is ensuring resources reach communities in time and at scale.
Conservation International’s Managing Director for East Africa, Mohammed Seif, warned that conservation financing must grow if it is to compete with other land uses.
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“We still have a lot of work to do,” Seif said. “KCF, as a catalytic fund, aims to grow economic enterprises that deliver tangible benefits to communities. This is critical if conservation is to compete with other land uses such as agriculture, which remains one of the greatest threats to wildlife.”
GIZ representatives echoed the need for locally driven solutions. Speaking on behalf of the country director, Kennedy Mugo said conservancies sit at the frontline of climate impacts, and must be supported directly to respond to rising pressures.
During a panel discussion, Sopon NtuSero from OseWan Conservancy in Kajiado said the grant marks a first for his community institution. He said early-stage conservancies often struggles to access funding despite operating in high-conflict zones.
He said Osewan will prioritize a management plan, ranger capacity building, and a water project aimed at reducing human-wildlife conflict.
Kenya Wildlife Service Director General Prof. Erustus Kanga urged accountability in how the funds are used. He said demand for conservation financing far exceeds available resources and called for strict transparency in implementation.
Dr. John Chumo, Conservation Secretary at the State Department for Wildlife, said conservancies sit at the centre of Kenya’s 30x30 ambition.
“By investing in conservancies, communities derive real value from conservation and become its strongest stewards, creating more space for wildlife and ensuring sustainability for generations to come,” he said.