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PSs urged to pick up pace as govt tightens grip on delivery

By David Njaaga | Jun. 3, 2026
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Head of Public Service Felix Koskei. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The government has stepped up pressure on Principal Secretaries to accelerate implementation of its transformation agenda, with a focus on converting plans into results before the financial year closes.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei convened a Principal Secretaries' Forum at the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (Kenya AIST) in Konza Technopolis on Wednesday, June 3,  the first time the forum has been held at the institution.

"The scale of Kenya's transformation agenda, coupled with the administration's urgency in delivering sustained economic growth, expanding opportunities and improving the quality of life of citizens, demands a public service that functions as one government, coordinated in action, disciplined in execution and consistently aligned around shared national priorities," said Koskei.

The session reviewed progress across ministries, departments and agencies, with attention on priority programmes and pending deliverables as the financial year enters its final stretch.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) presented updates on public sector productivity and compensation frameworks, while the National Treasury briefed attendees on fiscal performance, expenditure trends and budget execution.

Key areas under review included food security interventions, national security coordination, public health preparedness, government communication and investment promotion.

Principal Secretaries were challenged to move with greater urgency, with stronger coordination across government entities, tighter performance discipline and quicker resolution of bottlenecks identified as necessary steps.

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Felix Koskei Principal Secretaries Government Delivery Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology
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