No change in fuel prices despite late-night State intervention

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President William Ruto accompanied by transport stakeholders at State House, Mombasa, addresses the nation over the ongoing fuel crisis on May 22, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Prices of fuel will remain unchanged until the next review cycle despite a high-level meeting between the government and transport stakeholders in Mombasa on Thursday evening.

President William Ruto, who stepped in to address the transport crisis triggered by high fuel costs, said Kenya has made sacrifices to cushion consumers, adding that the crisis is global rather than local.

Ruto has directed the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to further reduce diesel prices by Sh10 in the June/July pricing cycle to help stabilise pump prices and cushion consumers.

“I have directed that in the next pricing cycle (June-July), we will further reduce the price of diesel by Sh10 to provide additional relief to Kenyans. Through the G-to-G deal, we have secured guaranteed fuel supplies despite global disruptions, ensuring availability across the country,” Ruto said.

Diesel currently retails at Sh232.86 per litre, while super petrol is Sh197.60 and Kerosene is retailing at Sh191.38 per litre, in Nairobi.

President William Ruto has further warned against politicising the fuel crisis, ruling out calls to scrap all taxes and levies on petroleum products, saying such a move would strain government revenue collection.

“I know there are those trying to turn this global crisis into politics, but leadership requires honesty, not political opportunism. No country can escape a global oil shock of this magnitude. Even larger economies are facing similar challenges,” Ruto said.

“We must honestly ask ourselves: if we stop collecting revenues entirely, which public services shall we stop funding?” he added.

Matatu strike called off

Transport stakeholders have called off the matatu strike that had been suspended until Tuesday next week after meeting Ruto in Mombasa.

Matatu Owners Association Chairperson Albert Karakacha said the sector was satisfied with the government’s interventions and would support efforts to stabilise the situation.

“As players in the transport sector, we are happy with what we have agreed on. Let us put politics aside and build our country. We have called off next week’s matatu strike,” he said.