Kenya lobbies for more funding for affordable housing amid shortage

Kenya has tabled its two-million housing shortage as a business opportunity for investors while lobbying for funding at the World Urban Forum, where the government described the deficit as a development emergency.
A Kenyan session at the forum organised by the United Nations body on human settlement (UN-Habitat) in Baku, Azerbaijan, detailed the challenges of financing housing at scale amid shrinking external funding.
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