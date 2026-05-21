Kenya lobbies for more funding for affordable housing amid shortage

Housing and Urban Development CS Alice Wahome in a discussion at the World Urban Forum in Baku, Azerbaijan. [@WahomeHon, X]

Kenya has tabled its two-million housing shortage as a business opportunity for investors while lobbying for funding at the World Urban Forum, where the government described the deficit as a development emergency.

A Kenyan session at the forum organised by the United Nations body on human settlement (UN-Habitat) in Baku, Azerbaijan, detailed the challenges of financing housing at scale amid shrinking external funding.