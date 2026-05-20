Kenyan journalists urged to embrace constructive journalism

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Zhang Yangiu, a professor at Communication University of China making her presentation on constructive journalism in the context of global development communication. [Patrick Vidija, Standard]

Kenyan journalists have been urged to shift reporting trends and focus more on constructive journalism, rather than normal problem-based reporting.

Zhang Yangiu, a professor at Communication University of China, on Wednesday said constructive journalism gives stories more context and makes the consumer of the news more intelligent.

Speaking to a group of journalists attending the ongoing China-Kenya seminar at the Research and Training Institute, National Radio and TV Administration in Beijing, Ms Yanqiu said that instead of solely reporting on conflicts and problems, Constructive journalism aims to gain a more comprehensive portrayal of the issues at hand.

The International Media Seminar under China’s Belt and Road initiative and the ‘Go Global’ policy seeks to provide a deeper understanding of its national comprehensive strategies on diplomacy, international communication, international aid and the overall situation of China’s ‘going global’ in radio, film and television fields.

“Constructive journalism is based around a solution, instead of revolving only around negative and conflict-based stories, journalists must make a deliberate attempt not only to point fingers but bring out the question of what next and how,” she said.

According to her, although Kenya advocates for free media with fewer regulations, there must be media literacy sessions aimed at making citizens responsible and tame fake news and disinformation.

Every road needs a police officer, traffic lights and good roads. In this context, having some form of media regulations should not be mistaken with censorship because this is all about being responsible,” she added.

She said that although governments have the power to maintain digital sovereignty, media houses should shun political alignments that are likely to split rather than unite their countries.

“Media should be used for peace and development that reduces negative feelings towards others and creates social cohesion. This plays a critical role in reducing imbalances while giving perspective,” she said. A delegation of Kenyan journalists attending the International Media Seminar under China’s Belt and Road initiative and the ‘Go Global’ policy. [Patrick Vidija, Standard]

Ms Yanqiu further noted that while negative reporting increases anxiety and social divide, constructive and solution-based journalism increases self-efficacy, optimism, societal engagement and hope.

During this year’s World Press Freedom Day commemoration, the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) called on journalists across the country to remain professional in their coverage while maintaining objectivity and fairness.

The council’s Chief Executive Officer, David Omwoyo, said that although the media industry faces tremendous challenges, journalists as the custodians of the truth, must protect and safeguard the integrity of the profession and the doctrines of democracy.

A report by the council on the state of the Media in 2025 revealed a troubling perception of fairness in government coverage, even as the industry grapples with both external pressure and internal strain.

While the proportion of Kenyans who believe the media is unfair in its coverage of the government dropped to 46 per cent in 2025 from 73.6 per cent in 2024, concerns over bias remain widespread.

The report showed that 54 per cent of Kenyans still perceive government reporting as unfair, up from 26.4 per cent the previous year.

In effect, nearly three in four Kenyans continue to question how the government is covered.