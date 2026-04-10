Ruto nominates Kepha Omae to chair NCIC, seven others as members

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President William Ruto has forwarded the nominations to the National Assembly for consideration and approval. [PCS]

President Ruto has nominated Kepha Nyamweya Omae as chairperson of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), alongside seven members, pending parliamentary approval.

The nominees include Josephine Kirion Eragae (Isiolo), Joseph Nguyo (Nyeri), Jackson Swadi Kedogo (Vihiga), Samuel Mwachiro Mwawasi (Taita Taveta), Irene Chepoisho Tulei (West Pokot), Hassan Billow Ahmed (Wajir) and Jerusah Mwaathime Michael (Kitui).

“These nominations are made in accordance with the recommendations of the selection panel appointed to recruit and recommend suitable candidates,” the statement said.

If approved, the commissioners will be tasked with promoting national cohesion and peaceful coexistence in the country, including addressing ethnic discrimination and hate speech.

The president urged the National Assembly to fast-track vetting of the nominees.

NCIC chairperson tenure

Under the National Cohesion and Integration Act, 2008, the chairperson serves a single, non-renewable six-year term and must meet the qualifications of a High Court judge.

He or she can be removed from office of grounds of incapacity, misconduct or incompetence.

Before his nomination, Omae served as a senior pastor at Liberty Christian Centre and presiding bishop of the Redeemed Gospel Church.

The nominations come as the country prepares for the 2027 General Election.

In March, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen extended by 21 days the tenure of the selection panel tasked with identifying candidates, to allow it to complete its work.