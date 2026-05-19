Dr. Imbunya feted as East Africa's emerging women icon

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Principal Secretary Public Service Dr Jane Imbunya [Second Left] shares light moment with other winners on May 16, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Public Service Principal Secretary Dr. Jane Imbunya has been named East Africa’s Emerging Women Icon for Transformative Women Empowerment Leadership.

The PS was recognised at the prestigious East Africa Superwoman Awards during the 7th Edition of the regional awards ceremony, celebrated women leaders who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, integrity, innovation and transformative impact across East Africa.

Dr. Imbunya’s recognition places her among the region’s rising women leaders championing inclusive governance, gender equality and empowerment within public service.

The accolade comes at a time when her influence in government continues to grow through reforms aimed at strengthening human capital development, promoting fairness in public employment and creating opportunities for women to rise into leadership and technical positions.

In her role at the State Department for Public Service and Human Capital Development, Dr. Imbunya has consistently pushed for policies focused on inclusion, mentorship and institutional reforms designed to dismantle barriers that have historically limited women’s participation in decision-making spaces.

Speaking after receiving the award, Dr. Imbunya described the recognition as a deeply emotional moment that reflects resilience, faith and the power of women refusing to give up.

“Last night was more than an awards gala. It was a celebration of resilience, faith, leadership and women refusing to give up,” she said.

“I am deeply humbled and moved to share that the 7th Edition of the East Africa Superwoman Awards has named me an Emerging Women Icon for Women Empowerment in East Africa.”

Public Service PS Dr Jane Imbunya {Second Right} joins other winners to display their awards on May 16, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

She said the recognition was not only personal but also symbolic for young girls from humble backgrounds aspiring to leadership positions.

“This isn’t just an award for me. It is a testament to every girl from a humble background who once looked at the horizon and wondered if she belonged in the room,” she added.

The awards ceremony was held under the theme “Breaking the Glass Ceiling and Leading Ahead,” a message Dr. Imbunya said resonates strongly with her personal and professional journey.

“Leadership is not in a title. It is a responsibility to create a culture of inclusion and belonging. My focus remains on ensuring that as we rise, we pull others up, turning our collective resilience into shared opportunity,” she said.

Over the years, Dr. Imbunya has become widely known for mentoring young professionals, particularly women entering public service, while advocating for equal access to opportunities and career progression.

Her leadership style, which combines policy reform with people-centered empowerment, has earned praise from various quarters as government institutions continue pursuing inclusive and gender-responsive systems.

The East Africa Superwoman Awards organisers noted that the recognition seeks to honour women who are redefining leadership and driving social transformation in their communities and institutions.

Her latest recognition not only elevates her profile as a reform-driven leader but also reflects the broader regional push toward empowering women as key drivers of sustainable development and social progress.

“To every woman driving innovation and challenging norms we are the change we seek,” she said.

Colleagues and stakeholders in public service described her recognition as a reflection of the changing face of leadership in Kenya and the wider East African region, where women are increasingly taking centre stage in governance and policy reforms.