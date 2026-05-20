PSVs strike disrupts health care, patients walk to hospitals

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Imbusi Alusiola has spent the last two days in agony.

The 84-year-old from Masiagari village in Shinyalu has been battling a prostate obstruction, forcing him to rely on painkillers to manage the excruciating pain.

But even the medication has offered little relief.

Alusiola urgently needs a catheter change, further medical review, and advanced treatment.

Doctors referred him to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH).

However, his journey to the hospital was cut short by the nationwide matatu strike triggered by rising fuel prices, which has paralysed transport services across the country.

Kakamega, Chavakali Eldoret route to MTRH remained barricaded for the past two days.

Unable to travel, the elderly man remained stranded at home as his condition worsened.

“He needs scanning and specialised treatment, but he cannot travel because there is no transport,” said his caretaker.

In Nairobi, and a cross the country, health service delivery in hospitals were limited.

Patients in dire need of health care were forced to trek tens of kilometers as matatus kept off the roads.

At 5am, James Nyaga stepped out of his home, to travel to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for his weekly Tuesday clinic. Nyaga, was forced to walk most of the way, about six kilometres from his home.

When fatigue slowed him down, he hired a motorcycle at Fedha, only to be charged Sh1,200 to KNH, up from Sh400.

“I am asking the government to look into fuel prices. Walking weakens a patient more, and there is a lot of delays in seeking care,” he said, as he waited for doctors to attend to him.

Derick Ochieng begun his journey at 4.30am. A casual labourer who has a swollen neck condition, Ochieng went to seek review and treatment at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, but was referred to KNH.

Ochieng walked from Fedha to Kware, hoping to board a matatu but did not get any. When he arrived in town, he hailed a taxi, but could not afford the Sh800 charges. He had no option but trek to KNH.

“There were no vehicles. I had to walk,” the patient told The Standard.

By 11am, when The Standard got at the hospital, he was still waiting to be seen by a doctor.

The patient sat outside the busy corridors of KNH, exhausted.

In Isiolo, ambulances were not able to freely move on the roads.

Roads connecting Meru and Isiolo were blocked as rowdy youths demonstrated in protest of the high cost of living caused by rise in fuel prices.

In Mombasa, private cars, tuk tuks and motorcycles were allowed to operate.

Motorcycles and tuk tuk operators reportedly took advantage of the crisis to overcharge, forcing patients and their caretakers to walk to hospitals.

Health care employees either reported late, did not report at all, according to Richard Chacha, director communication, department of Health Services.

“Health services have been affected in a way,” said Chacha.

But other officials maintained services had not been affected.

“There is no problem. Service delivery are ongoing smoothly. Doctors can walk to hospital because they stay in town. Clinics are running well,” said Isiolo Chief Officer, Health, Dr Muhamud Abdulkadir.

But a spot check by The Standard in hospitals revealed services had been paralysed.

Forest Dispensary in Kakamega was among facilities that were deserted on Monday and the better part of Tuesday.

Among services that were disrupted included deliveries, immunisation, Antenatal Clinic (ANC), family planning, TB care, diagnostic and treatment of common diseases like malaria.

Patients who had been booked for ARVs refill were also not able to access the service.

“It has been hard for nurses to get to work. They say far, mothers had to have clinics for their babies rescheduled,” said Mike Amiani, a CHP at Sinyalu.

Kenya Union of Clinical Officers Secretary General George Gibore regretted that patients had to suffer. “Healthcare workers aren’t travelling because they are denied access to work place,” said Gibore.

Kenya Medical Association (KMA) President Dr Samuel Kigondu, said “fuel is not just a commodity, it is the lifeblood of healthcare.”

In an interview with The Standard, he said when fuel prices rise, the health sector is among the first casualties. He said doctors and other health care providers cannot get to hospitals for emergencies, planned surgeries, and patients miss critical appointments.

“Today, care was delayed. Tomorrow, lives may be lost. And this is happening in a system already on its knees,” said Kigondu.