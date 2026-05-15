Matatus to raise fares by up to 50 percent after EPRA fuel hike

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Matatus at Kakamega-Eldoret bus stage in Kakamega town. The sector operates in an environment with little regulation or price control. [File, Standard]

The Matatu Owners Association has directed its members to increase fares by up to 50 per cent following a fuel price review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) that pushed up the cost of diesel and petrol by Sh46.29 and Sh16.65 respectively.

The operators have also threatened to down their tools on Monday, May 18, and block major roads in protest against the increases.

The development comes as commuters across the country reported fare hikes of up to Sh50 following EPRA’s latest review, which saw diesel prices rise to historic highs.

Although fuel prices vary across towns, EPRA adjustments are applied proportionately nationwide.

John Gitahi, a matatu operator in Nakuru, said the number of passengers had dropped following the fuel increase, forcing operators to raise fares to sustain operations.

On X, user Evangeline Mukua said she paid Sh650 from Embu to Nairobi, up from the Sh500 she previously paid.

Elias, a taxi driver, said his vehicle’s fuel cost, previously about Sh5,000 for a full tank, is now projected to exceed Sh7,000 following the latest review.

“The hike affects my earnings directly, amounting to about Sh2,000 less weekly,” he said.

X user @slynjee1 said their weekly bus fare budget had risen from Sh250 to a projected Sh350 under unchanged income conditions.

Another user, @MuneneInc, noted that fare increases were already being implemented in some routes.

Kim, a Nakuru resident, said his usual commute to the central business district, which cost Sh50, had doubled to Sh100.

People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua said the fuel price increase would drive up the cost of living, including transport, food, and electricity. “Fuel prices are up again. But the government says the economy is stabilizing. Stabilizing for who?” she wrote.

Karua attributed the increases to corruption, saying Kenyans were paying for “greed they did not create.” She called for collective action to demand better leadership.

“We must unite, organize, and demand better leadership. Kenya belongs to its people, not a few connected looters,” she said.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Charles Kanjama said the price hike would intensify pressure on households, public transport operators, small businesses and the broader economy.

He noted that the sharp rise in diesel prices was particularly significant given its central role in transport, food production and commercial activity.

“The inflationary impact of this adjustment will be felt across the economy, especially by ordinary Kenyans already under strain,” he said.

Kanjama further averred that while global instability and supply disruptions in the Persian Gulf continue to affect energy markets, the government remains constitutionally obligated to promote an equitable society in its fiscal decisions.

“Fuel pricing decisions cannot be divorced from their social and economic consequences. Although the Sh5 billion Petroleum Development Levy subsidy is acknowledged, greater intervention and transparency remain necessary.”

He also cited fuel taxation as a key driver of the increases, pointing to the government’s reliance on fuel levies for revenue and what he termed limited accountability, transparency and public participation in pricing decisions.

“In that premise, the government should urgently consider additional measures to cushion vulnerable sectors, strengthen oversight against price exploitation, and ensure that public policy and revenue generation remain anchored in equity, social protection and economic justice,” he said.

Additional reporting by Yvonne Chepkwony